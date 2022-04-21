Gr4vy Simplifies International Expansion for Merchants with New Global Payment Partnerships

Announces the addition of Boku and EBANX to Gr4vy's cloud-native payment orchestration platform

New connections to payment services enable merchants to offer localized payment methods and enter new geographies

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy , a cloud-native payments company, today announced new partnerships with Boku and EBANX to quickly give merchants access to local payment methods in new geographies. These partnerships will fuel international growth and revenue while reducing risk, resource burden and the overall total cost of ownership.

Merchants can now access billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Importantly, this comes at a time when the transaction value of digital commerce in Latin America is projected to increase 73%, and payment revenue in APAC is forecasted to reach $935 billion by 2025.

"Until now, merchants have had to build individual integrations for each new local payment method they wish to support in each new market they enter. At Gr4vy, we wanted to make it easy for merchants to expand their payments strategy into new markets," said John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy. "Bringing these new partnerships to the Gr4vy platform means merchants can now easily offer localized payment methods and services in new geographies, without writing code or the need for large developer teams."

Through its partnership with EBANX , a payments platform that works with large global brands such as Shein, Amazon, Shopee and Uber, Gr4vy merchants now have access to one of the biggest user bases in Latin America (an estimated 100 million customers by the end of 2022). EBANX and Gr4vy will enable merchants to increase revenue in the fast-growth region with an end-to-end local payment solution that meets local consumer payment preferences, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets.

With Gr4vy's Boku connector, merchants can access its M1ST Payments Network, consisting of 350+ local mobile payment methods, including popular app-based payments such as Alipay, WeChatPay, GrabPay, and ShopeePay, as well as ubiquitous SIM-based payments that can place charges against any mobile phone bill in the world. Merchants will be able to access customers in over 91 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Gr4vy's cloud-native infrastructure platform modernizes payment orchestration. The only payment orchestration platform (POP) built natively in the Cloud, Gr4vy's platform empowers merchants to manage payment methods, services and transactions while eliminating single points of failure and shared infrastructure risks. Gr4vy can also spin up an Edge to any instance and deploy it where needed, regardless of location, to help merchants meet regional data privacy and protection regulations.

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the fintech powering the world's largest mobile payments network, M1ST (Mobile First). The M1ST Payments Network reaches over 7 billion consumer payment accounts in 91 countries across more than 340 payment methods.

Boku's technology platform helps the world's most demanding merchants attract, convert, and retain customers using mobile payments. By turning payments infrastructure into a source of sustainable competitive advantage, Boku safely activates a range of new merchant business models - from bundling to subscriptions. Boku's platform is used in 90 countries with more than a billion verified transactions in 2020, contributing more than $8 billion to the digital economy. Customers that trust Boku to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, DAZN, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Tencent.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the US. To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com/

About EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform in Latin America, connecting more than 35,000 global and regional companies with customers from one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. The company was founded in 2012 with the mission of giving access to Latin Americans to purchase from international e-commerce merchants. Using powerful proprietary technology and infrastructure, EBANX allows companies with local or international operations to connect with hundreds of payment methods in different countries. EBANX goes beyond payments, increasing sales and fueling seamless purchase experiences for companies and consumers. For more information, visit https://business.ebanx.com/en/

