Imagine Learning Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Four Categories

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving over 10 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, was today named as a finalist for four 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards for Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning Twig Science, and in two categories for Imagine Robotify. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the education and business technology industries.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth.

"It is a great honor to have our products selected as finalists for CODiE Awards," said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer for Imagine Learning. "The CODiE Awards have long been the gold standard for recognizing excellence in education technology and we're excited that our industry peers have identified Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning Twig Science, and Imagine Robotify as leaders in English language learning, science education, and coding and virtual instruction."

Imagine Learning CODiE finalists include:





Imagine Language & Literacy – "Best Solution for English as a Second Language" FinalistImagine Language & Literacy won "Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution" in 2021. It is the only personalized learning program that accelerates both literacy skills and English language development for students in grades PreK-6. Designed to supplement core literacy instruction, Imagine Language & Literacy provides instruction and practice in all four domains of literacy—reading, writing, listening, and speaking. As students explore and practice skills, their individualized learning sequence adjusts dynamically to maximize their engagement and progress, accelerating to match a cognitive leap, or adjusting to accommodate unfinished learning.





Imagine Twig Science – "Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8" FinalistImagine Twig Science provides comprehensive coverage of science standards through engaging hands-on and digital investigations in which PreK-8 students take on the roles of real-world scientists and engineers. The program was created from the ground up for the Next Generation Science Standards and ensures that all students have an interwoven understanding of Science and Engineering Practices (SEPs), Disciplinary Core Ideas (DCIs), and Crosscutting Concepts (CCCs). The unique instructional design challenges students to become creative problem solvers, making sense of engaging, real-world phenomena.





Imagine Robotify – Finalist in two categories: "Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution" and "Best Virtual Lab"
Imagine Robotify is a browser-based digital solution designed to teach coding using the world's best computer science simulator. The platform offers students the freedom and creativity they need to realize their original ideas and, in the process, develop their capacity for critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. Imagine Robotify provides students with the ability to master coding skills and apply their critical thinking to robotics, math, science, and coding skills through project- and game-based learning. Students have access to more than 1,000 different coding activities and games, including 24/7 access to the latest and greatest virtual robots without having to ever purchase real hardware.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Imagine Learning was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories, including new categories in education and leadership.

The SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized thousands of Education and Business technology companies, products, and services as leaders in innovation and excellence for the past 37 years. The CODiE Awards are the only industry peer-reviewed awards program that includes a detailed review by industry experts.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 10 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

