LANCASTER COLONY TO WEBCAST THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:30 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

