LogicGate Adds Environmental, Social and Governance Solution to its Market-Leading GRC Platform

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, today introduces a new solution to help organizations measure, track and report on their ESG goals and initiatives. LogicGate's new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Applications within Risk Cloud equip leaders to bring their ESG initiatives to life and show stakeholders progress and results, ultimately aligning environmental, social and governance efforts to strengthen their GRC programs.

"ESG reflects the integrity of an organization. But it's not just about the goals they announce — it's about the policies they put in place, the actions they take, and their ability to show progress toward those goals," said Jon Siegler, Chief Product Officer at LogicGate. "Our ESG Solution enhances our customer's holistic approach to GRC, enabling them to streamline their ESG reporting processes within the platform they already rely on, whether they're just getting started with ESG or looking to optimize their current processes. It gives them the tools to build trust through transparency."

Measuring and reporting on ESG criteria is vital as investors increasingly scrutinize ESG risks. From how a company offsets its emissions to how it accomplishes DEI goals and ensures data privacy, stakeholders expect organizations to demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection, social initiatives and corporate transparency. Reporting is essential to the accountability customers, employees and investors seek, but the requirements vary by industry and country, leading to confusion and requiring time-consuming manual effort. Risk Cloud's ESG Solution simplifies that process by providing a centralized platform to identify ESG initiatives, track and assess related risks, link applicable policies, and give organizations enhanced capabilities to track overall compliance and ESG progress. This information can then easily be gathered to create effectual reports to share with the public, as well as stakeholders.

Using LogicGate's Risk Cloud Applications and Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), an ecosystem that offers a holistic view into the interconnected world of GRC, customers can integrate the frameworks most relevant to their industry, identify environmental and social risks and benefits, assess and address social responsibilities relevant to their mission and operations, and gain insight into third-party ESG risks. Customers can use the following for managing and reporting on ESG initiatives:

This new ESG Solution comes as LogicGate has enhanced its audit capabilities to eliminate silos between risk, compliance and audit teams and expanded its executive team to support strategic growth through the hiring of CFO Kara Smith and CPO Caroline Werner.

