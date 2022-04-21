Mars Announces Global Research and Development Hub in Chicago

Multimillion-dollar investment will create new jobs and be Mars Wrigley's largest innovation center in the world for snacks and treats

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars announced the company will soon break ground on a new, best-in-class, global research and development hub adjacent to the company's existing Global Innovation Center on Goose Island. With this expanded capability, Chicago will become the largest innovation hub in the world for Mars Wrigley, adding to its network of global innovation centers. When complete, the innovation hub will inspire the next generation of new products to support the company's iconic global snacks and treats brands such as M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Mars Wrigley) (PRNewswire)

"Mars has made Chicago home to innovation for nearly 100 years, producing some of the world's most beloved and iconic snacks and treats," said Chris Rowe, Global Vice President of Research and Development, Mars Wrigley. "Creating new jobs and a world-class, multimillion- dollar research and development hub demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Chicagoland area and accelerates our future for innovation. This facility brings exciting new capabilities and enhances the vibrant innovation culture Mars has on Goose Island."

"Chicago is ever-growing and emerging as a leader in innovation and technology," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Mars is the latest among many companies who are recognizing our city's strengths and unmatched talent and expanding operations here. I thank Mars and its leadership for their longstanding commitment to our city and wish them success in this latest expansion."

The investment will bring about thirty (30) additional jobs to the Mars Wrigley Global Innovation Center, which will bring the Mars campus total to nearly 1,000 jobs on Goose Island. Construction aims to begin this summer and is slated to be complete by summer 2023.

"On behalf of Chicago's business community, we congratulate Mars on its expansion in Chicago, creating both new jobs and the largest innovation center in Mars Wrigley's global footprint," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "It's a proud moment for our city to see one of its longest running Chicago-based companies realize transformative change through tech and innovation. May this growth and expansion by Mars serve as an example to the world of Chicago's many competitive advantages."

Mars In Chicago

Chicago has always, and will continue to play, an important role for Mars and its iconic history as one of the world's best candy makers. The company's operations in the Chicagoland area include an ice cream facility in Burr Ridge, where Mars makes DOVEBAR®, M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, and SNICKERS® Ice Cream Bar and Yorkville's treats production of LIFE SAVERS® and Gen-Z's favorite candy brand SKITTLES®. The company also produces a variety of filled bar chocolate, including SNICKERS® at its Chicago manufacturing site. At its Goose Island campus, Mars employs about 950 Associates from Mars Wrigley, Mars Food, and Mars Global Services.

In addition to its portfolio of treats, snacks, and food brands, Mars is also the maker of some of the best-loved pet brands including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, CESAR®, and SHEBA® and provides high-quality, compassionate pet care through its network of veterinary clinics, and diagnostics labs across Antech®, Banfield®, BluePearl®, and VCA® in the U.S. In Chicago, and throughout Illinois, Mars employs more than 2,000 pet care Associates in its veterinary clinics and its pet nutrition manufacturing site in Illinois.

Earlier this year, Mars announced the future community donation of its Chicago manufacturing site. As part of the donation process, Mars is partnering with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Chicago to engage the community, and local leaders, to identify opportunities for future use. Community engagement and conversations are underway and will continue over the next two years before the land is ready for donation sometime in 2024.

"LISC is honored to partner with Mars and support community engagement efforts for this notable land donation," said Meghan Harte, LISC Chicago Executive Director. "We'll leverage our expertise to support Chicago residents, local leaders, and Mars in defining and moving forward a community vision for the site that will deliver clear benefits to residents of Galewood and the city's West Side."

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED



For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contact: Joelle Hutcheon

Mars Wrigley

201.841.5237

joelle.hutcheon@effem.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Wrigley