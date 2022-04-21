Nationwide Employers are Taking Advantage of the Temporary and Temporary-to-Perm Hiring Frenzy During the Great Resignation

Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search's temporary and temporary-to-permanent staffing division is in high demand while top employers worldwide compete against the war to hire talent.

TAMPA, Fla. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search, a North American Sales, Marketing and Operations staffing firm, focuses on connecting worldwide employers with talented employees on a temporary, temporary-to-permanent, and direct-hire basis.

For years, clients have asked the 20-year-old recruiting firm to help find temporary and temporary-to-permanent talent, but nothing compares to what they are seeing right now due to the Great Resignation and jobs market. Kathleen Steffey, CEO and Founder of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search gave perspective on this staffing trend, "By hiring temporary and temporary-to-hire workers, employers that are suffering from the "Great Resignation" drought are tapping into a completely different pool of candidates where they can hire top talent quickly without the risk of turnover and high training and salary costs. It is also giving them a 'test' period to see if the person fits into the company culture to ensure we have a great fit for both parties."

"The requests have become more frequent with the nation having more new jobs than available people in 2021 and 2022," said Steffey. The ASA reported in February 2022, "The Staffing Index four-week moving average rose from the prior week to a rounded value of 104, as temporary and contract staffing employment for the four weeks ending Feb. 13 was 16.6% higher than the same period in 2021."

DLA Piper, one of the top five law firms globally, initially partnered with Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search to recruit permanent, W-2 employees. However, their partnership has now expanded to also hiring temporary and temporary-to-permanent talent in order to win the war on talent.

"Hiring temporary workers has given our leadership team the time needed to focus on the restructure and additional projects that would have been delayed," says Yvonne Stackhouse, Manager Recruiting of DLA Piper LLP. "The quality has been great where the hiring managers want to hire them as a full-time employee."

During this competitive job market, temporary/temporary-permanent contract staffing solutions connect employers with talented employees to help drive the bottom line, reduce the risk of turnover, and eliminate high training and salary costs.

For more information on combating the Great Resignation with temporary, temporary-to-permanent, or direct hire staffing, visit Naviga's Webpage.

ABOUT NAVIGA RECRUITING & EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is a professional and service-oriented provider of executive sales, marketing and operations recruiting services on a temporary and/or temporary-to-permanent and direct-hire basis for businesses worldwide. The firm takes pride in providing its clients with the highest-quality and most-qualified candidates to fill their available executive, sales, marketing, and operations positions. To learn more, visit navigarecruiting.com .

