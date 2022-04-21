Nu Skin Releases its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report

The beauty and wellness company continues to make strides with sustainability efforts and help millions of people in need

PROVO, Utah, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in beauty and wellness, today released its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report outlines the progress on the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, including its sustainability commitments and global giving efforts. The company released the report to coincide with Earth Day, which celebrates environmental protection and global betterment.

"At Nu Skin, we are passionate about our mission to be a global force for good," said Ruth Todd, chief reputation officer at Nu Skin. "In 2021, we made progress on our sustainability commitments worldwide and built lasting partnerships that lift global communities. We look forward to further enhancing our efforts and continuing to have a greater impact on those in need."

The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation is at the heart of Nu Skin's mission to be a force for good. The nonprofit foundation has worked for nearly 25 years to help children around the world in more than 50 countries. The Foundation has generously supported health and wellness projects that benefit hundreds of thousands of children and has helped preserve more than 1.4 million acres of natural habitats to better the planet.

Highlights from the 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability report include:

Substantial progress toward making all product packaging recycled, recyclable, reusable, reduced or renewable by 2030.

Reduction/savings of 131 tons of plastic and 34.4 tons of paper as a result of Nu Skin's 2021 packaging efforts.

First beauty brand to use sugarcane-based Eco-Pac packaging to reduce plastic use and carbon emissions

At least 267 palm oil derived ingredients, accounting for nearly 70-75% of our ingredient portfolio, achieved RSPO certification (mass balance).

Nu Skin's Ingredient Dictionary became the company's consumer-facing ingredient accountability, improving consumer awareness of natural and synthetic product ingredients. The company continually updates this directory where consumers can search for product ingredients by name and get information about each ingredient's function.

Donations from the company's force for good efforts benefited more than 50 million people in more than 35 countries worldwide.

More than $8.5 million in donations benefited individuals and organizations in the Americas, Asia , Europe , Africa , and the Pacific.

More than 750 million meals purchased and donated to children in more than 65 countries, including Malawi , Mainland China, Mexico and others through the company's for-profit Nourish the Children initiative.

To learn more about Nu Skin's social and environmental impact efforts, visit www.nuskin.com/forceforgood.

