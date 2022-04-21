Product Marketing Alliance launch their first ever book

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a well-known frustration point within the product marketing community that product marketing managers (PMMs) are very misunderstood. The Product Marketing Alliance (PMA) has set out to battle this pervasive problem with their inaugural book - Product Marketing MisUnderstood .

Anyone who knows product marketing really understands the value it adds to an organization, but it is common that PMMs do not get the recognition they deserve.

Written by Founder & CEO Richard King, and Chief Marketing Officer Bryony Pearce, Product Marketing Misunderstood sets out how product marketers apply the tools of their own trade, helping organizations value what they do.

This book will equip PMMs with the first-hand knowledge, techniques, and stories needed to amplify their role, establish their authority, and elevate their strategic value.

Readers will learn how applying the product marketing principles such as positioning, research and customer segmentation to a product marketing role, will translate into giving colleagues the ultimate 'aha' moment.

It's simply this: Want to be understood? Read Product Marketing MisUnderstood.

Marcus Andrews, Director of Product Market at Pendo said:

"Nobody gets product marketing like PMA. Product Marketing Misunderstood is proof. It PAINS me how misunderstood our craft is. How can we convince CMOs to invest in product marketing if nobody knows what the hell we do? This book takes a major bite out of the mystery surrounding product marketing. It's required reading for aspiring and tenured PMMs. Get your CMO a copy too."

Richard King, Founder & CEO at PMA, added:

"Since PMA was born, it's been our mission to elevate the role of product marketing and ensure every single department truly understands and values the immense value PMMs bring to the table. This book goes a long way in supporting that mission by arming product marketers with the tools they need to hammer home the value of their role."

Product Marketing Alliance was founded in February 2019 with a mission of uniting product marketers across the globe. And it did just that. Since launching, it's gathered more than 40,000 enthusiasts from the USA to Russia, Greece to Germany, England to Australia. All with one shared goal: to drive demand, adoption, and the overall success of their products.

