SEALING TECHNOLOGIES SELECTED FOR NEARLY $60M AGREEMENT BY US CYBER COMMAND'S CYBER NATIONAL MISSION FORCE

COLUMBIA, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), Cyber Procurement Office (CPO) recently awarded Sealing Technologies, Inc., (SealingTech) with a Production Other Transaction Agreement (P-OT) after SealingTech successfully completed a competitive prototype project for a 'hunt-forward' solution for the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). This P-OT is valued at $59,043,342.61 and has a base award of 3 years.

This acquisition supports USCYBERCOM's mission to direct, synchronize and coordinate cyberspace planning and operations to defend and advance national interests in collaboration with domestic and international partners.

SealingTech's hunt kit solution to the DIU under the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) provided a design that proves significant in supporting automated deployments, configurations and data flows for cyber operations. It is modular in self-contained units that can be carried on commercial aircraft.

"SealingTech's kit is designed to be modular so it can be configured for mission requirements and optimized for enhanced performance characteristics," said SealingTech Program Manager Angie Landress. She will manage the team who will deliver, integrate, sustain and support a total cyber hunt solution for CNMF.

"Bringing a working hunt forward system to US Cyber Command warfighters in a just a few months was no small feat," said SealingTech CEO Ed Sealing. "We are driven by the mission. With this pursuit led by Kimberly Nagy, SealingTech leveraged our knowledge, experience and innovation to rapidly create, test, improve and deploy a prototype that will help US cyber defenders more effectively secure cyberspace."

The scope of this statement of work includes, but is not limited to: program management, system engineering, integration, lifecycle sustainment, hardware and software procurement, supply chain management, configuration management, automated provisioning, training, cybersecurity, and quality assurance.

About SealingTech

SealingTech provides cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services. These include Engineering & Architecture, Test & Evaluation, Piloting & Prototyping, Integration & Logistics, Training & Exercises, and Operations. Their goal is to utilize expertise in these fields to support the United States and their allies. #BuildSecureSolve

About CNMF

USCYBERCOM's Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) plans, directs and synchronizes full-spectrum cyberspace operations to deter, disrupt and if necessary, defeat adversary cyber actors to defend the U.S. National mission force teams are aligned to support the CNMF. The CNMF is one of three USCYBERCOM forces that would react to a cyber-attack on the nation.

