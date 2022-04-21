Shinhan Financial Group files its FY2021 Form 20-F to the SEC

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) (KRX: 055550) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 20, 2022. The report is available at Shinhan Financial Group's Homepage, http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/filing/oversea_filing02.jsp, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov.

A hard copy of the annual report will be provided to shareholders upon request, free of charge, via "shfg@shinhan.com".

Contact: Sooeok Kim, +82-2-6360-3128, sooeokkim@shinhan.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shinhan-financial-group-files-its-fy2021-form-20-f-to-the-sec-301529884.html

SOURCE Shinhan Financial Group

