Stride Rite Expands Retail Experience To Guatemala

Stride Rite opens first-ever pop-up in Latin America

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite, a leader in the children's footwear industry, has expanded its international footprint with the opening of their first-ever Latin America pop-up in Guatemala.

The Stride Rite pop-up, which opened in January, at Oakland Mall in Guatemala City expands the brand's global reach in providing innovative and quality children's footwear to parents in need. With on-site fit experts, shoppers are educated on the best shoes to purchase for their kids first and next steps.

"Guatemala was in need of the best selection of kids shoes and bringing Stride Rite here has fulfilled that need," explains Pamela Cujantre, Stride Rite's Guatemala retail lead.

The Stride Rite pop-up features Fit Zone by Stride Rite, their innovative digital fitting technology that allows parents to determine their children's shoe size almost instantaneously. The Fit Zone captures a 3-D model of children's feet to ensure a proper fit.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Fit Zone by Stride Rite into a new international partner and market for our brand. The success of our Fit Zone by Stride Rite in helping to educate parents on the importance of 'fit' for their children has been tremendous for both sales and customer experience," says Brian Strauss, Marketplace & Customer Experience Manager, Stride Rite.

Visit the Stride Rite Kiosk at Oakland Mall, Low Level in Guatemala City.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite

