Union Pacific Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $2.57

Operating revenue up 17%

Operating income up 19%

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 first quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share.

"Union Pacific translated revenue growth from a strong economy, our focused business development initiatives, core pricing gains, and positive business mix, into solid financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers. We are taking actions to improve resource utilization, increase crews and locomotives where needed, and reduce freight car inventory levels to restore fluidity."

Financial Results: Revenue Growth Drives First Quarter Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.

Union Pacific's 59.4% operating ratio improved 70 basis points. Operating ratio included 160 basis points of positive impact from 2021 weather events. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 80 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 19%.

The company repurchased 11.0 million shares in first quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.8 billion .

Operating Performance: Operational Inefficiencies and Incidents Impacted Service and Productivity

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Quarterly freight car velocity of 198 daily miles per car, a 5% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 130 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% decline.

Average maximum train length was flat.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,056 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.97 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.85 for 2021.

2022 Guidance

Updated

Operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%

Affirmed

Full year volume growth exceeding Industrial Production

Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars

Incremental margins of mid-60%

Capital spending of $3.3 billion

Dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

Share repurchases in line with 2021

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Quarter

For the Periods Ended March 31,

2022



2021





% Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$ 5,440



$ 4,649





17 % Other Revenues



420





352





19

Total operating revenues



5,860





5,001





17

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits



1,101





1,026





7

Fuel



714





411





74

Purchased services and materials



561





490





14

Depreciation



555





549





1

Equipment and other rents



215





212





1

Other



337





320





5

Total operating expenses



3,483





3,008





16

Operating Income



2,377





1,993





19

Other income, net



47





51





(8)

Interest expense



(307)





(290)





6

Income before income taxes



2,117





1,754





21

Income taxes



(487)





(413)





18

Net Income

$ 1,630



$ 1,341





22 %

























Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.01





28 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57



$ 2.00





29

Weighted average number of shares - basic



632.2





667.6





(5)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



633.6





669.2





(5)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18



$ 0.97





22



























Operating Ratio



59.4 %



60.1 %



(0.7) pts Effective Tax Rate



23.0 %



23.5 %



(0.5) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





1st Quarter

For the Periods Ended March 31,

2022



2021





% Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$ 877



$ 766





14 % Fertilizer



180





170





6

Food & refrigerated



267





235





14

Coal & renewables



508





341





49

Bulk



1,832





1,512





21

Industrial chemicals & plastics



520





435





20

Metals & minerals



485





375





29

Forest products



364





316





15

Energy & specialized markets



552





530





4

Industrial



1,921





1,656





16

Automotive



501





447





12

Intermodal



1,186





1,034





15

Premium



1,687





1,481





14

Total

$ 5,440



$ 4,649





17 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products



205





203





1 % Fertilizer



45





44





2

Food & refrigerated



47





45





4

Coal & renewables



225





174





29

Bulk



522





466





12

Industrial chemicals & plastics



160





140





14

Metals & minerals



182





146





25

Forest products



64





60





7

Energy & specialized markets



131





139





(6)

Industrial



537





485





11

Automotive



190





180





6

Intermodal [a]



757





796





(5)

Premium



947





976





(3)

Total



2,006





1,927





4 % Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$ 4,269



$ 3,782





13 % Fertilizer



4,016





3,852





4

Food & refrigerated



5,637





5,234





8

Coal & renewables



2,262





1,958





16

Bulk



3,508





3,246





8

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,247





3,113





4

Metals & minerals



2,660





2,563





4

Forest products



5,672





5,244





8

Energy & specialized markets



4,219





3,828





10

Industrial



3,574





3,417





5

Automotive



2,640





2,485





6

Intermodal [a]



1,566





1,299





21

Premium



1,782





1,517





17

Average

$ 2,711



$ 2,413





12 %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Mar. 31, Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022



2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 909



$ 960

Short-term investments



46





46

Other current assets



2,921





2,545

Investments



2,279





2,241

Properties, net



55,064





54,871

Operating lease assets



1,727





1,787

Other assets



1,105





1,075

Total assets

$ 64,051



$ 63,525



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 1,559



$ 2,166

Other current liabilities



3,903





3,578

Debt due after one year



30,680





27,563

Operating lease liabilities



1,291





1,429

Deferred income taxes



12,739





12,675

Other long-term liabilities



1,982





1,953

Total liabilities



52,154





49,364

Total common shareholders' equity



11,897





14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 64,051



$ 63,525



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Year-to-Date

for the Periods Ended March 31,

2022



2021

Operating Activities















Net income

$ 1,630



$ 1,341

Depreciation



555





549

Deferred income taxes



60





54

Other - net



(9)





14

Cash provided by operating activities



2,236





1,958

Investing Activities















Capital investments*



(848)





(536)

Maturities of short-term investments



-





24

Purchases of short-term investments



-





(24)

Other - net



12





31

Cash used in investing activities



(836)





(505)

Financing Activities















Debt issued



3,490





-

Share repurchase programs



(2,743)





(1,347)

Debt repaid



(866)





(47)

Dividends paid



(743)





(650)

Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement



(440)





-

Net issuance of commercial paper



(100)





(15)

Other - net



(51)





(14)

Cash used in financing activities



(1,453)





(2,073)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(53)





(620)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



983





1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 930



$ 1,198

Free Cash Flow**















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,236



$ 1,958

Cash used in investing activities



(836)





(505)

Dividends paid



(743)





(650)

Free cash flow

$ 657



$ 803



* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.





** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





1st Quarter

For the Periods Ended March 31,

2022



2021





% Operating/Performance Statistics























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



198





209





(5) % Average train speed (miles per hour) *



24.1





25.2





(4)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.0





23.5





2

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)



130





138





(6)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



209,706





193,087





9

Train length (feet)



9,205





9,247





-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)



71





77





(6) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)



62





68





(6) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,056





1,002





5

Total employees (average)



30,189





29,755





1



























Locomotive Fuel Statistics























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 2.95



$ 1.85





59 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



234





216





8

Fuel consumption rate**



1.116





1.119





-



























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























Grain & grain products



21,029





20,348





3 % Fertilizer



3,151





2,995





5

Food & refrigerated



4,702





4,498





5

Coal & renewables



24,250





17,536





38

Bulk



53,132





45,377





17

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,559





7,055





7

Metals & minerals



8,745





6,876





27

Forest products



6,625





6,318





5

Energy & specialized markets



9,066





9,590





(5)

Industrial



31,995





29,839





7

Automotive



4,147





3,773





10

Intermodal



17,918





18,375





(2)

Premium



22,065





22,148





-

Total



107,192





97,364





10 %

* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.





** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Millions, Except Ratios Mar. 31, Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2022 2021

Net income $ 6,812 $ 6,523

Add:









Income tax expense/(benefit)

2,029

1,955

Depreciation

2,214

2,208

Interest expense

1,174

1,157

EBITDA $ 12,229 $ 11,843

Adjustments:









Other income, net

(293)

(297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**

51

56

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,987 $ 11,602

Debt $ 32,239 $ 29,729

Operating lease liabilities

1,596

1,759

Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,









net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($28) and ($21)

(92)

(72)

Adjusted debt $ 33,743 $ 31,416

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.8

2.7



[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2021, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2022.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

