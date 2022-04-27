Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Morgan Stanley Private Company Biotech Corporate Access Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Morgan Stanley Private Company Biotech Corporate Access Day. The conference is being held in a virtual format on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

Amy@juniper-point.com

858-914-1962

