The Women Presidents Organization 25th Annual Conference: "Curiosité. Ténacité. Communauté."

Over 600 Successful Women Entrepreneurs to Come Together in Montreal

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization's (WPO) 25th Annual Conference, the premier meeting of women entrepreneurs leading multi-million-dollar businesses, is happening May 4-6, 2022 at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, Quebec. Each year this conference brings together successful women entrepreneurs from across the globe for three days of connection and collaboration. This year over 650 attendees are expected to gather in Montreal.

"We are celebrating a quarter century of facilitating greatness among women entrepreneurs and we are excited to bring together our members, renowned speakers, and thought leaders to experience the understanding, support, and wisdom of their business-leading peers," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization.

Marcus Buckingham, founder of the Strengths Revolution and known as the world's most prominent researcher on strengths and leadership at work, Amy Jo Martin, author of the New York Times best-selling book Renegades Write the Rules, and Sally Armstrong, award-winning journalist known as "the war correspondent for the world's women," will give keynote presentations.

"Prudential is thrilled to celebrate WPO's 25 year anniversary! This is a milestone that highlights the strength and power of community. We share WPO's passion and commitment to supporting women who are leading businesses all over the world and changing lives through employment opportunities and bringing valued products and services to the marketplace. We look forward to working with WPO and its members in creating the next 25 years of success. Congratulations!" said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance, the conference's Premier Sponsor.

In addition to the keynote speakers, the conference will feature:

Margaret H. Greenberg & Gina Greenlee , co-authors of The Business of Race: How to Create and Sustain an Antiracist Workplace―And Why it's Actually Good for Business



Dr. Donna Hicks , internationally renowned authority on dignity and author of Leading with Dignity



Eric Keiles , Founder & Entrepreneur-In-Residence at Square 2 Marketing

Cleo Maheux , a senior certified Scaling Up Coach, author, translator, and an authority on entrepreneurship in the French-speaking world

Christina Stathopoulos , an Analytical Consultant at Google and an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Information Systems and Technologies at IE Business School

The 15th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, will also be announced at the conference on May 5

ABOUT THE WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

