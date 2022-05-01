Endur Apparel Rebrands to Outway, Unveils all-new Brand Identity Powered by $3.2 Million Investment

One of North America's leading performance sock brands, Endur Apparel has just announced a refreshed brand identity with Outway as its new brand name.

VICTORIA, BC, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Endur Apparel, one of the most popular performance sock brands in North America, will now be operating under its new brand name Outway. This new brand identity embodies the company's renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm, and is indicative of an organization on the move.

Welcome to the world, Outway. (CNW Group/Outway Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The company's new brand positioning will be fuelled by a $3.2 million investment led by Andrew Wilkinson of Tiny . Other powerhouse investors include Shane Parrish, Jason Warner, Jonathan Becker, Rasool Rayani, Ben Moore, Tobyn Sowden, Janene Scordo, Tina Swinton, Rajiv Khaneja, and Carla Matheson.

Outway was founded by ex pro cyclist turned entrepreneur Rob Fraser in 2016 with the goal of transforming the underserved sock market that has been left behind by the athleisure movement. Their first pair of socks was created out of a 500 sq/ft basement. Under Rob's proactive leadership, the company has carved a niche in the market over the last 5 years.

Outway's decision to rebrand was a result of external circumstances where the best path forward was to evolve. Now, with a refreshed brand identity, Outway is all set to continue its relentless efforts to emerge as the number one performance sock brand in North America. As a direct to consumer athletic lifestyle brand, the company is well positioned to offer the best quality product at the best value, backed by the best service.

The new branding is rooted in Outway's focus on performance, originality, and sustainability, three drivers that have made the company and its portfolio what it is today. As always, Outway will continue to engage with the community to evolve in real time and deliver incredible brand experiences by incorporating feedback from thousands of ambassadors and reviews.

"This rebrand is our butterfly moment. Over the past 5-years we've grown and evolved, and although today we look a little different, our essence remains. We're now able to spread our wings to take our brand to all-new heights, powered by the same team, products, and community," Rob mentioned.

Following its rebrand, the company's team, logo, and products will remain the same and its mission of inspiring everyone's personal best will only get stronger.

To find out more about Outway, please visit www.outway.com

About Outway: Outway is an athletic lifestyle brand in pursuit of the perfect technical socks—thoughtfully designed for inspiration, performance and personal bests. Outway performance socks are reflective of its commitment to the brand and product journey. The brand is dedicated to providing an ever-evolving collection of new designs paired with technical innovation to continuously inspire and delight the community.

