CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $650,000 in 1Q 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending March 31, 2022 increased 19% to $650 thousand, from $548 thousand in the fourth quarter of last year.

Chris Webster, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to start fiscal 2022 with an exceptionally strong quarter. Pre-tax earnings of $878 thousand was 16.3% above the same quarter last year. Our lending team continues to take advantage of the positive economic conditions in the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan markets." He further added, "The Bank's robust liquidity position allows us to fund loan growth at record low cost levels. As a result, CBAZ's Net Interest Margin remains among the highest of our peers." Webster also commented, "Credit quality and customer performance are areas of focus as monitor the challenges of inflationary pressures and increasing interest rates."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

$32 million in new loans funded during the quarter

Non-Interest Income increased 265% compared to last quarter

Interest expense decreased by 50% compared to Q1 2021

Operational Highlights

Non-Interest income during the quarter was aided by sales of several SBA loans to the secondary market, bolstering net income by $357 thousand.

The Bank continues to make progress on its legacy classified assets. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which include loans and OREO are down 50% from $2.6 million or 0.77% of assets to $1.2 million or 0.37% of assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by 3% to $354.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 but decreased 2.9% compared to $365.5 million a year ago.

Gross loans increased $6.9 million since fourth quarter 2021, ending the first quarter 2022 at $237 million. Total deposits increased by 4.2% to $319 million during the quarter and increased 4.4% compared to $305 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.43 million at March 2022, or 1.44% of loans, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Shareholders' equity decreased to $27.0 million at March 31, 2022, from $29.2 million the preceding quarter due to an increase in unrealized losses on securities. At March 31, 2022, tangible book value was $2.89 per share compared to $3.12 per share at December 31, 2021 and $3.02 per share a year ago. The Bank's March 31, 2022 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.72%, compared to 8.41% at March 31, 2021.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at March 31, 2022 as well as during the fourth quarter of 2021. Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

















Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information





















Dollars in thousands - Unaudited

For the quarter ended

Year to Date

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021

3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Summary Income Data







Interest Income

3,308 3,453 3,486

3,308 3,486 Interest expense

140 131 278

140 278 Net Interest Income

3,168 3,322 3,208

3,168 3,208 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

37 155 -

37 - Non-interest income

452 124 70

452 70 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

- - -

- - Non-interest expense

2,705 2,377 2,523

2,705 2,523 Income (loss) before income taxes

878 914 755

878 755 Provision for income tax

228 366 212

228 212 Net Income

650 548 543

650 543















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding end-of-period

9,356 9,356 8,268

9,356 8,268 Earnings per common share ($'s)

0.07 0.06 0.07

0.07 0.07 Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)

0.06 0.05 0.06

0.06 0.06 Cash dividend declared

- - -

- - Total shareholders' equity

27,024 29,197 25,000

27,024 25,000 Tangible Book value per share ($'s)

2.89 3.12 3.02

2.89 3.02















Selected Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

354,914 344,630 365,470

354,914 365,470 Securities available-for-sale

59,339 54,599 38,630

59,339 38,630 Loans

237,554 230,700 259,893

237,554 259,893 Allowance for loan losses

3,431 3,320 2,972

3,431 2,972 Deposits

318,580 305,694 305,012

318,580 305,012 Other borrowings

- - 25,539

- 25,539 Shareholders' equity

27,024 29,197 25,000

27,024 25,000















Performance Ratios (%)













Return on avg shareholders' equity

9.62 7.56 8.16

9.62 8.16 Net interest margin (Bank)

3.83 4.02 3.83

3.83 3.83 Efficiency ratio (Bank)

74.72 69.07 75.25

74.72 75.25















Asset Quality Data (%)













Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.37 0.39 0.77

0.37 0.77 Reserve for loan losses to total loans

1.44 1.44 1.14

1.44 1.14 Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period

(0.03) (0.01) (0.03)

(0.03) (0.03)















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)













Common Equity Tier 1

12.16 12.62 12.24

12.16 12.24 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.16 12.62 12.24

12.16 12.24 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.41 13.87 13.49

13.41 13.49 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.72 9.87 8.41

9.72 8.41

















Contact:

Chris Webster

President & CEO

480-253-4511

cwebster@commercebankaz.com

