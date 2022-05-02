LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS RECORD 1Q RESULTS

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Record 1Q sales1 of $1.32 billion, a 15% increase vs 1Q21
- Record 1Q EBIT of $138 million, up $10 million vs 1Q21
- Record 1Q EPS of $.66, an increase of $.02 vs 1Q21
- 2022 guidance unchanged: sales of $5.3–$5.6 billion; EPS of $2.70–$3.00
Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt reported record first quarter sales1 of $1.32 billion, a 15% increase versus first quarter last year.
- Organic sales2 were up 13%
- Acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales 2%
First quarter EBIT was $138 million, a first quarter record. EBIT was up $10 million or 8% from first quarter 2021 EBIT.
- EBIT increased primarily from metal margin expansion in our Steel Rod business and pricing discipline in the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment, partially offset by lower volume primarily in the Bedding segment, higher raw material and transportation costs in Automotive generally, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs in a North American Automotive facility
- EBIT margin was 10.4%, down from 11.1% in the first quarter of 2021
First quarter EPS was $.66, also a first quarter record. EPS increased $.02 versus first quarter 2021 EPS, reflecting higher EBIT partially offset by higher tax rate ($.03/share) and interest expense ($.01/share).
CEO COMMENTS
President and CEO Mitch Dolloff commented, "We delivered another quarter of record sales1 and EPS, as well as improved cash from operations. Our employees around the world once again successfully managed an incredibly dynamic operating environment. Our full year guidance remains unchanged as we balance strong first quarter results, which were in line with our expectations, with continuing macro market uncertainties, including supply chain constraints, inflation, tighter monetary policy, the invasion of Ukraine, and COVID lockdowns in China.
"The hard work and dedication of our employees have positioned us well, both competitively and financially, to capitalize on long-term opportunities in our various end markets. Our enduring fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."
DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY
- Net Debt3 was 2.32x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA3
- Operating cash flow was $39 million in the first quarter, an increase of $50 million versus first quarter 2021, primarily from lower working capital increases this year as we began to return to more normal levels of inventory
- Capital expenditures were $19 million
- Total liquidity was $1.5 billion
DIVIDEND
- In February, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a $.42 first quarter dividend, two cents higher than last year's first quarter dividend
- At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 4.7% based upon Friday's closing stock price of $35.63 per share
STOCK REPURCHASES
- Repurchased .6 million shares at an average price of $37.17
- Issued .7 million shares through employee benefit plans
- Shares outstanding at the end of the first quarter were 133.5 million
2022 GUIDANCE
- Full year 2022 sales and EPS guidance unchanged
- Sales are expected to be $5.3–$5.6 billion, +4% to +10% versus 2021
- Flat to down mid-single digits in Bedding Products Segment
- Up mid- to high-single digits in Specialized Products Segment
- Roughly flat in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment
- EPS is expected to be $2.70–$3.00
- Based on this framework, EBIT margin should be 10.5% to 11.0%
- Additional expectations unchanged:
SEGMENT RESULTS – First Quarter 2022 (versus 1Q 2021)
Bedding Products –
- Trade sales increased 19%
- The Kayfoam acquisition completed in June 2021 contributed 4% to sales
- Divestitures of small operations in Drawn Wire and International Bedding decreased sales by 1%
- EBIT increased $12 million, primarily from higher metal margin, partially offset by lower volume and lower overhead absorption as production and inventory levels were adjusted to meet reduced demand
Specialized Products –
- Trade sales increased 2%
- EBIT decreased $15 million, primarily from higher raw material and transportation costs in Automotive generally, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs in a North American Automotive facility
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –
- Trade sales increased 17%
- EBIT increased $14 million, primarily from pricing discipline
SLIDES AND CONFERENCE CALL
A set of slides containing summary financial information is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, May 3. The webcast can be accessed from Leggett's website. The dial-in number is (201) 689-8341; there is no passcode.
Second quarter results will be released after the market closes on Monday, August 1, 2022, with a conference call the next morning.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 130 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries.
Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, volume growth; acquisition and divestiture activity; the amount of sales, EPS, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, fully diluted shares, operating cash flow; our EBIT margin, effective tax rate, amount of dividends, and raw material-related price increases. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs of Leggett or its management at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has had, and depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and the percentage of the population vaccinated and effectiveness of any vaccines, could, in varying degrees, negatively impact (a) the demand for our products and our customers' products, growth rates in the industries in which we participate, and opportunities in those industries, (b) our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain open and fully operational, obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers, (c) our ability to collect trade and other notes receivables in accordance with their terms, (d) impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, (e) restructuring-related costs, and (g) our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our revolving credit facility, including compliance with restrictive covenants that may limit our operational flexibility and our ability to timely pay our debt; adverse impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine; adverse impact from supply chain disruptions; our ability to deleverage; our ability to manage working capital; increases or decreases in our capital needs, which may vary depending on acquisition or divestiture activity, our working capital needs and capital expenditures; market conditions; price and product competition from foreign and domestic competitors; cost and availability of raw materials (including microchips and chemicals) due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise, labor, and energy costs; cash generation sufficient to pay the dividend; cash repatriation from foreign accounts; our ability to pass along raw material cost increases through increased selling prices; changing tax rates; increased trade costs; cybersecurity breaches; customer losses and insolvencies; disruption to our steel rod mill; foreign currency fluctuation; the imposition or continuation of anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy; climate change and ESG obligations; litigation risks; and risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports filed with the SEC.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director, Investor Relations
____________________
1 Sales from continuing operations
2 Trade sales excluding acquisitions/divestitures in the last 12 months
3 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
FIRST QUARTER
(In millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
Change
Trade sales
$ 1,322.3
$ 1,150.9
15 %
Cost of goods sold
1,055.0
903.4
Gross profit
267.3
247.5
8 %
Selling & administrative expenses
111.7
106.3
5 %
Amortization
17.0
15.8
Other expense (income), net
1.0
(2.3)
Earnings before interest and taxes
137.6
127.7
8 %
Net interest expense
19.5
18.4
Earnings before income taxes
118.1
109.3
Income taxes
27.7
21.8
Net earnings
90.4
87.5
Less net income from noncontrolling interest
-
-
Net Earnings Attributable to L&P
$ 90.4
$ 87.5
3 %
Earnings per diluted share
Net earnings per diluted share
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
3 %
Shares outstanding
Common stock (at end of period)
133.5
133.2
0.2 %
Basic (average for period)
136.6
136.0
Diluted (average for period)
136.9
136.3
0.4 %
CASH FLOW
FIRST QUARTER
(In millions)
2022
2021
Change
Net earnings
$ 90.4
$ 87.5
Depreciation and amortization
45.7
46.1
Working capital decrease (increase)
(114.4)
(152.5)
Impairments
-
-
Other operating activities
17.3
8.3
Net Cash from Operating Activities
$ 39.0
$ (10.6)
468 %
Additions to PP&E
(18.7)
(24.0)
Purchase of companies, net of cash
-
(27.3)
Proceeds from business and asset sales
2.4
-
Dividends paid
(56.0)
(53.0)
Repurchase of common stock, net
(21.6)
(6.7)
Additions (payments) to debt, net
20.9
109.2
Other
(0.4)
(2.7)
Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents
$ (34.4)
$ (15.1)
FINANCIAL POSITION
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
Change
Cash and equivalents
$ 327.3
$ 361.7
Receivables
704.9
651.5
Inventories
1,045.8
993.2
Other current assets
60.0
58.9
Total current assets
2,138.0
2,065.3
4 %
Net fixed assets
768.6
781.5
Operating lease right-of-use assets
190.8
192.6
Goodwill
1,445.6
1,449.6
Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net
798.8
818.3
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 5,341.8
$ 5,307.3
1 %
Trade accounts payable
$ 622.0
$ 613.8
Current debt maturities
301.3
300.6
Current operating lease liabilities
45.8
44.5
Other current liabilities
382.1
376.8
Total current liabilities
1,351.2
1,335.7
1 %
Long-term debt
1,803.1
1,789.7
1 %
Operating lease liabilities
150.0
153.0
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
366.1
380.3
Equity
1,671.4
1,648.6
1 %
Total Capitalization
3,990.6
3,971.6
0 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$ 5,341.8
$ 5,307.3
1 %
SEGMENT RESULTS 1
FIRST QUARTER
(In millions)
2022
2021
Change
Bedding Products
Trade sales
$ 639.4
$ 535.8
19 %
EBIT
76.2
63.8
19 %
EBIT margin
11.9%
11.9%
0 bps
2
Depreciation and amortization
26.2
26.1
EBITDA
102.4
89.9
14 %
EBITDA margin
16.0%
16.8%
-80 bps
Specialized Products
Trade sales
$ 264.1
$ 257.6
2 %
EBIT
20.3
35.2
(42)%
EBIT margin
7.7%
13.7%
-600 bps
Depreciation and amortization
10.8
11.1
EBITDA
31.1
46.3
(33)%
EBITDA margin
11.8%
18.0%
-620 bps
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
Trade sales
$ 418.8
$ 357.5
17 %
EBIT
42.7
28.3
51 %
EBIT margin
10.2%
7.9%
230 bps
Depreciation and amortization
5.9
6.1
EBITDA
48.6
34.4
41 %
EBITDA margin
11.6%
9.6%
200 bps
Total Company
Trade sales
$ 1,322.3
$ 1,150.9
15 %
EBIT - segments
139.2
127.3
9 %
Intersegment eliminations and other
(1.6)
0.4
EBIT
137.6
127.7
8 %
EBIT margin
10.4%
11.1%
-70 bps
Depreciation and amortization - segments
42.9
43.3
Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 3
2.8
2.8
EBITDA
$ 183.3
$ 173.8
5 %
EBITDA margin
13.9%
15.1%
-120 bps
LAST SIX QUARTERS 4
2020
2021
2022
Selected Figures (In Millions)
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Trade sales
1,182.0
1,150.9
1,269.6
1,319.2
1,332.9
1,322.3
Sales growth (vs. prior year)
3 %
10 %
50 %
9 %
13 %
15 %
Volume growth (same locations vs. prior year)
3 %
4 %
31 %
(6)%
(5)%
(4)%
Adjusted EBIT 5
156.0
127.7
143.7
144.2
152.2
137.6
Cash from operations
218.8
(10.6)
40.9
50.1
190.9
39.0
Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 5
642.1
677.9
772.9
760.8
755.1
764.6
(Long-term debt + current maturities - cash and equivalents) / adj. EBITDA 3,6
2.42
2.46
2.32
2.41
2.29
2.32
Organic Sales (Vs. Prior Year) 7
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Bedding Products
5 %
12 %
50 %
12 %
15 %
16 %
Specialized Products
1 %
9 %
69 %
(4)%
(4)%
2 %
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
3 %
12 %
43 %
12 %
17 %
17 %
Overall
3 %
11 %
50 %
8 %
11 %
13 %
1 Segment and overall company margins calculated on net trade sales.
2 bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%.
3 Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets.
4 Effective 1/1/21: domestic steel-related inventory valuation methodology changed from LIFO to FIFO; 4Q 2020 presented has been adjusted to apply the effects of the change.
5 Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations.
6 EBITDA based on trailing twelve months.
7 Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 11
Non-GAAP Adjustments 8
2020
2021
2022
(In millions, except per share data)
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
(28.2)
-
-
-
Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax) 9
-
-
(28.2)
-
-
-
Income tax impact
-
-
6.9
-
-
-
Non-GAAP Adjustments (After Tax)
-
-
(21.3)
-
-
-
Diluted shares outstanding
136.2
136.3
136.8
136.9
137.0
136.9
EPS Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments
-
-
(0.16)
-
-
-
Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 8
2020
2021
2022
(In millions, except per share data)
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Trade sales
1,182.0
1,150.9
1,269.6
1,319.2
1,332.9
1,322.3
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)
156.0
127.7
171.9
144.2
152.2
137.6
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)
-
-
(28.2)
-
-
-
Adjusted EBIT
156.0
127.7
143.7
144.2
152.2
137.6
EBIT margin
13.2%
11.1%
13.5%
10.9%
11.4%
10.4%
Adjusted EBIT Margin
13.2%
11.1%
11.3%
10.9%
11.4%
10.4%
EBIT
156.0
127.7
171.9
144.2
152.2
137.6
Depreciation and amortization
48.4
46.1
48.1
46.6
46.5
45.7
EBITDA
204.4
173.8
220.0
190.8
198.7
183.3
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)
-
-
(28.2)
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
204.4
173.8
191.8
190.8
198.7
183.3
EBITDA margin
17.3%
15.1%
17.3%
14.5%
14.9%
13.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17.3%
15.1%
15.1%
14.5%
14.9%
13.9%
Diluted EPS
0.79
0.64
0.82
0.71
0.77
0.66
EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
(0.16)
-
-
-
Adjusted EPS
0.79
0.64
0.66
0.71
0.77
0.66
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 10
2020
2021
2022
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Total debt
1,900.2
2,003.7
2,025.7
2,066.0
2,090.3
2,104.4
Less: cash and equivalents
(348.9)
(333.8)
(231.6)
(234.7)
(361.7)
(327.3)
Net debt
1,551.3
1,669.9
1,794.1
1,831.3
1,728.6
1,777.1
Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months
642.1
677.9
772.9
760.8
755.1
764.6
Net Debt / 12-month Adjusted EBITDA
2.42
2.46
2.32
2.41
2.29
2.32
8 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance.
9 The ($28.2) 2Q 2021 non-GAAP adjustment affected the Other income line on the income statement.
10 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility
11 Calculations impacted by rounding.
