National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge Aligns With Federal Funding, Announces $50,000 Prize

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), TechConnect, and three partner consortia today announced the National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge and $50,000 prize. With Resilient Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy (RISE) Consortium, National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), and Consortium for Rare Earths Technologies (CREaTe), innovators stand to earn prize awards and to pitch before three leaders in the modern infrastructure space.

"Never have we seen the level of monumental funding focused on infrastructure that we're experiencing now from the Infrastructure Law, and the pending COMPETES Act and US Innovation and Competition Act," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President - TechConnect Division, ATI. "This funding speaks to the central importance of modernizing American infrastructure and supply chain to solve critical challenges for the nation. We're proud to do our part through open innovation."

Areas of interest include: energy security, advanced networks, critical mineral innovations, resilient infrastructure, smart mobility, and climate resilience. Innovators representing dual-use solutions for both civilian and national security applications represent ideal entrants for the Challenge.

TechConnect will invite top-ranked applicants to pitch their solutions in-person to investment, industry and military tech scouts, as well as consortia representatives at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit between September 26-29, 2022, in Washington DC, where they'll compete for the $50,000 non-dilutive prize.

The Summit, co-located with the SBIR/STTR Fall Innovation Conference, Operational Energy and Logistics Summit, Resilience Week, Smart Cities Connect Conference, and more, boasts an audience rich with prospective buyers and deal-makers.

Qualified applicants receive membership and engagement opportunities with all three partner consortia. RISE Consortium offers its affiliates access to greater opportunity to work with the Federal government, faster contracting speed, and market expansion into the Department of Defense. National Spectrum Consortium positions its members to: collaborate with senior government officials to shape requirements for electromagnetic spectrum sharing; conduct research and development; and provide technical input to policy, regulation and more. Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies members collaborate across rare earth supply chains, gain greater visibility into national supply chain needs, partner with companies large and small, and generate exposure to cutting edge technologies.

Entrants must complete the online form by June 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM EST for consideration. For more information about this Challenge, or to apply by the deadline, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/Infrastructure/ .

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

