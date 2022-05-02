NCCI Annual Issues Symposium--Leading Workers Compensation Conference Returns to Orlando on May 9

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading conference in the workers compensation industry begins next Monday, May 9, with the opening of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) Annual Issues Symposium (AIS). Nearly 900 workers compensation insurance executives and system stakeholders are expected from May 9–11 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida. The full AIS agenda is now available.

AIS 2022—The Insights You Trust highlights the industry demand for actionable intelligence and expert analysis.

NCCI President and CEO Bill Donnell will open the two-day symposium and reflect on the resilience of our system, the evolving landscape of workers and the workplace, and the ways in which workers compensation is challenged to be even better.

Chief Actuary Donna Glenn will deliver the highly anticipated State of the Line Report and reveal the latest workers compensation financial results.

Expect additional insights from these NCCI experts:

Katherine Williamson , director of data science: "Workers Compensation Catastrophes"

Leonard Herk , senior economist, and Carolyn Wise , associate actuary: "The Great Reshuffle"

Barry Lipton , senior actuary: "Why Wage Inflation Matters"

Sean Cooper , senior actuary, and Raji Chadarevian , director of medical regulation and informatics: "The Medical Dilemma"

"We have structured AIS to help carrier executives, state regulators, and other industry partners make well-informed decisions that support a healthy workers compensation system," said Donnell.

AIS 2022 will also include sessions with Roger Ferguson, former vice chair of the Federal Reserve System, Robert Hartwig, an industry veteran from the University of South Carolina, and James Guszcza, an expert on predictive analytics and artificial intelligence from Stanford University.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

