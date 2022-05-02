Withum Enhances Government Contractor Services with Boutique Expertise

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leneé Lyte, founder and CEO of boutique firm LYRC CPA, joined Withum to bolster the Firm's Government Contractors Services practice. Withum, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm with 18 offices and annual revenue of $360M, ranks in the top 25 firms in the country. Leneé joined the Withum roster as a Principal in the Washington, DC office, increasing the Firm's regional presence in its nationwide Government Contractor business.

"I couldn't be more excited to begin my next career adventure and join the Withum team," said Leneé. "I am excited to expand service offerings to my existing clients and be a member of a team that values inclusion, diversity, innovation and adopts a family-first mindset when it comes to all things."

Leneé spent 18 years challenging the status quo of corporate organizations, bringing diversity, integrity and a sense of community to her work. Drawing on her previous knowledge of MD&L and professional services companies, Leneé offers government contractors expertise in SOX Compliance, Indirect Cost Allocation, FAR/DFARS Compliance, SEC Financial Reporting and ERP implementation.

"We are eager to start collaborating with Leneé," said Wendy Terry, Partner and Practice Leader of Withum's Government Contractors team. "Combining our efforts will benefit our clients and support our growing government contractor practices nationally." Withum's Government Contractor focus brings another layer of regionally specific services to the Washington, DC, business community.

"As part of Withum's growth strategy, we're always looking to bring additional services to markets where Withum already has roots," said Bill Hagaman, Withum's Managing Partner and CEO. "This is another progressive step in positioning Withum as a national player in the Government Contractor space."

Withum's Government Contractors Services Team brings a unique perspective to the industry through a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses nationwide remain compliant, efficient and profitable. Leneé joins a team of forward-thinking advisors who consistently help clients Be in a Position of Strength.

