Album Quail Springs, a Brand-New Living Option for Independent Active Adults in Oklahoma City, Hosting a Cinco de Mayo Event

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Album Quail Springs, a 55+ active adult community, is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Thursday, May 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. to show off the apartment homes designed for value-driven residents looking for a place where they can be themselves.

A view of the interior of one of the apartment homes at Album Quail Springs in Oklahoma City. (PRNewswire)

"Album Quail Springs is unlike any other senior living in the Oklahoma City area because we're not assisted or independent living. Our residents are the core of our community," Anna Geist, Community Manager, said. "Album Quail Springs has amazing amenities that suit our residents' lively social schedules and hobbies. We let our residents drive the social calendar with activities that suit their active lifestyle like crafting, book clubs, mixology, cooking demos, and plenty of fitness classes. Just one example of the lifestyle we encourage is the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. We're focused on nurturing body, mind, and soul at Album Quail Springs."

The event is free, but space is limited. If you are not a resident but want to see the community and meet the people, please email us at albumqs@greystar.com to let us know you are interested in attending.

Album Quail Springs is a modern, four-story mid-rise with an array of amenities that include a fitness center, movie theater, swimming pool and activity terraces. Apartment homes come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans – starting at $1,329 – appointed with luxury finishes such as gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, granite counters, designer lighting, wood-style plank flooring and more.

Resident Anna LaRue said, "The many amenities available to us and the cleanliness of the environment, it feels like a boutique hotel."

The community is within walking distance of local restaurants and shopping, including Target, Chisolm Creek Shopping Center, and the Quail Springs Mall, but provides the atmosphere of a private oasis with neighborhood favorites just down the street.

Album residences feature hand-selected amenities inside and out while complementing every aspect of an active adult's life. Apartment homes have modern features, finishes and design with plenty of room to unwind. Album invites residents to take the lead in building a strong community with events, clubs, classes, activities and more while making every day and experience a favorite.

To learn more about Album Quail Springs, or to schedule a tour, visit www.albumlife.com/albumquailsprings or call 405-384-8488.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $230 billion of real estate in 215 markets globally including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 754,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with more than $49.9 billion of assets under management, including $22.6 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

An exterior view of Album Quail Springs in Oklahoma City. (PRNewswire)

