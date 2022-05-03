Cadence, Inc. Announces Appointment of Rob Werge as President and CEO

STAUNTON, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Werge as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Werge joins Cadence with over 30 years of experience in technology-driven contract manufacturing.

"Rob joins us with significant leadership experience serving customers and supporting employees while driving value and growth," said Cadence Chairman Matt Jennings. "We are thrilled to have Rob joining us at this time, and I believe his unique skills and experience are perfectly positioned for the next stage of Cadence's growth."

During Werge's career, he has held leadership positions with several other contract manufacturers, including Nypro and Phillips-Medisize. While at Nypro, Werge successfully led several global businesses including automotive, consumer electronics, and the India region. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Global Commercial Division at Phillips-Medisize for the past seven years. Werge brings a strong combination of technical, operational, and customer-facing experience tied to growth and operational results, along with customer and employee engagement.

"Cadence has a strong foundation and I am excited about this opportunity to lead the efforts to accelerate our growth trajectory in the years to come," said Werge. "Cadence has all of the key elements for continued success – a team of seasoned experts with highly technical solutions and a wide range of innovative capabilities, combined with a strong commitment to its customers."

Alan Connor is exiting the CEO post after a decade of providing invaluable leadership and management to the organization at Cadence.

About Cadence, Inc. – Cadence is a full-service contract manufacturing partner, providing initial product design and development through manufacturing, specializing in specialty metal components and subassemblies, in support of its growing finished device business. Cadence employs over 500 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, Virginia and has additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. For more information on Cadence, please visit our website at cadenceinc.com.

