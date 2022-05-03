It's Cinco Time at Taco Bueno®!

Enjoy our New Margarita Chicken Tacos* – No ID required!

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Cinco all month long with Taco Bueno's New Margarita Chicken Tacos available through May. You may enjoy irresponsibly, and we won't card you!

Taco Bueno's New Margarita Chicken Tacos! (PRNewswire)

These seriously fresh New Margarita Chicken Tacos are served with marinated and grilled chicken or fried to golden perfection and dusted with margarita flavors. They come garnished with lettuce, house chopped Pico de Gallo and bursting with flavors from Cholula® Chili Lime ranch dressing.

Join us on Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5th, for a FREE** New Margarita Chicken Taco (grilled or fried) with any purchase and let us know what you think. We are craving your feedback!

To find your local Taco Bueno, and to order online, visit TacoBueno.com.

For exclusive deals and specials, become a Buenohead® and receive a FREE Beef Muchaco®. Text "Bueno" to 72829 or go to tacobueno.com/buenoheads for email signup.

*Offer available for a Limited Time. At participating locations. While supplies last.

**FREE Margarita Chicken Taco only valid on May 5, 2022. With purchase. At participating locations. While supplies last.

Cholula® and the Cholula logo are registered trademarks of Spicy Liquid, LLC., licensed to Taco Bueno®

About Taco Bueno®

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

About Sun Holdings, Inc.

Sun Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Guillermo Perales, funded by an SBA loan. Sun's portfolio is ranked as the second-largest franchisee group in the U.S. by Mega 99 in its 2022 Rankings. Mr. Perales has developed a portfolio of companies that own and operate more than 1,300 locations in 14 states, creating more than 28,000 jobs. He has also overseen the development across different brands of over 200 new stores and completed 200 store remodels in the last three years. Today, his companies own and operate Taco Bueno and also operate Burger King, Popeyes, Arby's, Applebee's, T-Mobile, McAlister's, IHOP, GNC and several airport restaurant locations.

Sun Holdings, Inc. is a growing company that is always seeking new opportunities. For more information about Sun Holdings, visit www.sunholdings.net.

Taco Bueno Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bueno