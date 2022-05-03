Kingdom Faire Opens to Rave Reviews

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom Faire, a pirate themed festival located in Putnam Valley, NY, opened over the weekend to positive reviews (https://kingdomfaire.com).

Captain Jameson. Photographer Deborah Grosmark (PRNewswire)

"A refreshing take on the renaissance faire model," says one reviewer. "A really immersive and interactive experience."

Kingdom Faire has tremendous performances by Circus Siren Pod (https://www.circussirenpod.com), Floor Obsession (https://floorobsession.com), Lords of Adventure, The Foxy Bard, Pyro Department (https://www.pyrodepartment.com) and The Crimson Pirates (https://crimsonpirates.com). Kingdom Faire's five act play "The Pirate Queen" is a crowd favorite, filled with comedy, action and even romance.

"Strong character work and immersive experiences put this new event on the list to take seriously. But it's the intimate performances and welcoming inclusive environment that really made Kingdom Faire stand out," said an attendee.

"I had a blast at the opening day of Kingdom Faire…the cast was so sweet, engaging, and told such a beautiful story—I'm so looking forward to coming back later this season!" said another guest.

"I could not be more proud of our team and our incredible cast for the work they are doing to bring Kingdom Faire to life. Tracey Walsh from the County and Jacqueline Annabi, the town supervisor, went above and beyond to assist our team with getting to opening, and we could not be more pleased with the reception from Putnam Valley and Putnam County," says Christopher Francia, CEO of Megara, Inc. the company behind Kingdom Faire.

Kingdom Faire has eight more weekends left, so be sure to get your tickets now to see this incredible show.

About Kingdom Faire™

Dates: Weekends & Memorial Day, April 30th - June 26th, 2022, 10am-7pm

Address: 600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (Parking Area)

Notes: Free Shuttle from parking areas and from Peekskill Train Station

Website: https://kingdomfaire.com

General Admission: $27 at the gate, $23 online

About Megara Inc.

https://megaraentertainment.com

Megara was founded in 2021 with the goal to increase the amount of large-scale, family friendly activities in the Hudson Valley region. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is at the base of what we do, and we hope to bring more diverse audiences and performers into live entertainment.

If you would like more information, please email media@megaraentertainment.com

Contact: Christopher Francia - Megara Inc.

Email: media@megaraentertainment.com

Clash of the Captains. Photographer Deborah Grosmark (PRNewswire)

Opening Day at Kingdom Faire. Queen Briganta and her Pirate Captains. Photographer Deborah Grosmark (PRNewswire)

