Sincro Proprietary Website Technology Enables Near Real-Time Access to Consumer Data; Integration with Tekion CRM and DMS Delivers Personalized Automotive Retail Transactions

SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro, an Ansira company, announced today the deeper integration of its proprietary website technology capabilities with Tekion. The Sincro open platform allows for integration of consumer engagement, interaction, visit, and return visit data into the Tekion customer relationship management (CRM) tool, providing auto dealers access to the data in the Tekion dealer management system (DMS). The integration, available at scale beginning August 2022 for dealers working with both Sincro and Tekion, solves for a gap often found in the automotive industry where consumer data is not accessible to dealers in one system, which hinders data-driven decisioning and delays lead follow-up.

(PRNewsfoto/Sincro) (PRNewswire)

Transformative cloud-native platform company Tekion recently announced the launch of its AI-powered CRM, which is a seamless extension of its DMS, as part of the Automotive Retail Cloud platform. Automotive Retail Cloud is the first and fastest cloud-native retail platform including all functionalities of a dealer management system and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Automotive dealers and dealer groups with consumer data aggregated on the Sincro Marketing Platform is shared via its proprietary open platform, connecting seamlessly with Tekion's CRM to be accessible to auto dealers in the DMS.

"The majority of companies now operate in distributed ecosystems where the use of data to create personalized consumer experiences is paramount, and the auto industry is no exception. In the drive for digital to connect original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers, and consumers, the integration of Sincro's website open platform with Tekion's CRM and, ultimately, their DMS, fuels business intelligence and decisioning which allows dealers to deliver that next level personalization and consumer engagement," said Ed McLaughlin, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ansira. "Dealers have been wanting to see consumer data accessible in the systems they use the most, and the Sincro and Tekion integration is the first to make that a reality."

Sincro, a 2020 acquisition by marketing technology and services company Ansira, first announced its partnership with Tekion in July of 2021 and has maintained close collaboration leading up to the expanded open platform integration. Sincro's proprietary website and advertising technology complements Ansira's industry-recognized proprietary technology that enables OEMs through asset management, fund management, and dealer incentives.

"Tekion's integration with Sincro continues to provide dealers with the data and insights they need to differentiate themselves in today's competitive market," said Anand Ramakotti, SVP & Chief Product Architect at Tekion. "Providing modern retail experiences for automotive consumers is imperative in the race to provide personalized, informed experiences that drive consumer purchases."

The integration gives dealers access to data inclusive of vehicle tracking by consumer, page views, consumer paths, and insights into when consumers revisit the site and those actions taken at that time. These data points provide dealers an indication of which consumers are still in the market, but also provides business intelligence and decisioning, and opportunity for data-driven personalization and engagement. Insights are tracked in the CRM to provide dealers with data on what actions drive consumers back to the website to inform future engagements.

About Sincro

Sincro, an Ansira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing through intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a personalized website platform, proprietary advertising technology, local search strategies, and consulting. For more, visit SincroDigital.com.

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,500 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Media Contact: Megan Duran

Megan.Duran@Ansira.com

972.663.1380

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sincro