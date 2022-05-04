COLUMBIA BANK AWARDS $100,000 IN GRANTS TO FOUR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVOCATES

TACOMA, Wash., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), today announced it is providing $100,000 in one-time grants through its Warm Homes campaign to four organizations that champion affordable housing options for residents across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. Each organization will receive $25,000.

Columbia Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Bank) (PRNewswire)

Over the course of its four-year history, Warm Homes has provided $425,000 in one-time grants. The recipients this year are Jesse Tree in Boise, Idaho; Pathways to Housing in Redding, Calif.; Interfaith Family Shelter in Everette, Wash.; and Homes for Good Housing Agency in Eugene, Ore. All help people and families struggling with homelessness in addition to advocating for affordable housing solutions.

"We are honored to partner with these critically important organizations to help pave a path to safe, affordable housing for our neighbors experiencing homelessness," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's executive vice president and chief marketing and experience officer. "Each of these organizations brings tremendous creativity and heart to one of our region's greatest challenges."

Columbia's Warm Homes provides funding for transitional or permanent affordable housing solutions. These are complemented by additional programs and services targeted at lifting low income or underserved families and individuals out of the cycle of homelessness.

"The Treasure Valley's housing crisis is at a critical inflection point, and many renters are needing Jesse Tree's help for the first time. We deeply appreciate Columbia Bank's investment, which will allow us to pay rent for 12 families and keep them in their homes when they are on the brink of homelessness," said Ali Rabe, Executive Director of Jesse Tree.

"The Warm Homes Grant will allow us to help our residents gain the skills they will need to be Peer Support Specialists and help their neighbors and communities. Additionally, it will help us train and prepare staff to continue to find innovative ways to work with people exiting homelessness and entering our Permanent Supportive Housing programs. This grant will help our agency build relations and gain skills to continue to work towards ending homelessness in Lane County," said Emily Yates, Resident Services Manager of Homes for Good.

About Columbia Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was listed on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

