Three month report, January-March 2022: Skanska

January-March 2022 compared to January-March 2021

Highlights according to segment reporting:

Revenue amounted to SEK 37.8 billion (34.4); adjusted for currency effects revenue increased 3 percent.

Operating income amounted to SEK 1.9 billion (2.3); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 23 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.62 (4.59).

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.8 billion (3.3), according to IFRS.

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 15.4 billion ( December 31, 2021 : 17.7), according to IFRS.

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 30.0 billion (34.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 20 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 207.6 billion ( December 31, 2021 : 207.0).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 0.8 billion (0.7), representing an operating margin of 2.3 percent (2.5).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (1.7).

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.8 percent (10.5).

Return on equity was 18.3 percent (23.9).

