ALIGHT'S WELCOME HOME INITIATIVE EXTENDS DUE TO EXPANDED RESETTLEMENT NEEDS IN MINNESOTA

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based global humanitarian organization Alight , is extending their successful Welcome Home initiative to address the ongoing and expanded needs of Afghan evacuees resettling in Minnesota. The program was originally slated to end in February, but will now continue for the next few months thanks to the outpouring of financial and in-kind support from the community and a variety of local and national corporations. To date, Alight has prepared 110 homes for Afghan families and individuals, and the organization is expanding their reach to ensure that all of the Afghans who had resettled in the state, including those prior to January, immediately after the Taliban takeover, have access to Alight's resources and services.

"With all of the crises and displacement taking place around the world and with Alight team members deployed accordingly, we are thrilled to continue the Welcome Home program because it truly embodies the connection and impact we are able to make right here at home," states Alight CEO Jocelyn Wyatt. "We are beyond thankful for the additional support we've seen from Minnesotans and our corporate partners to not only help establish the physical spaces that the Afghan families and individuals move into, but also create a safe and welcoming place to call home."

Since Welcome Home first launched at the beginning of the year, the program has been supported through financial and in-kind donations derived from the generosity of individuals and corporate partners, including: Two Men and a Truck, 3M, Thomson Reuters, THINX, St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, Building Blocks, American Rug, the Minnesota Vikings, Saint Paul Saints and more. While Alight team members continue to lead the response initiative, members of the Afghan Diaspora, civic leaders and small business owners throughout Minnesota, as well as larger national corporations, are playing a vital role in supporting Alight's efforts to highly customize their services for the Afghan community.

To further welcome and honor the Afghan families as the newest members of the Twin Cities community, Alight hosted an Iftar meal on April 30, 2022. Over 300 members of Minnesota's Afghan community enjoyed the day surrounded by neighbors and Afghan cuisine to celebrate their first official Ramadan in their new home.

"The Afghan community is steeped in culture and supporting those in need, and that is no different now that the resettled families and individuals are here in the U.S.," said Sonia Anunciacion, Alight Afghan Response Program Lead. "From my personal roots as an Afghan, it has not only been touching to see local Minnesotans coming together to help the newest members of the community, but it has been my goal to lean in on Alight's human-centered approach to ensure that our work has greater impact and dual meaning to Welcome Home."

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2021, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the eleventh consecutive year, celebrating more than a decade of impactful work.

