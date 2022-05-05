Broadridge Wins Innovation in Governance and Proxy Voting Award at Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Awards

Recognised as leaders in advancing corporate governance through proxy voting and disclosure services

Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International, is inducted as a Global Custodian Legend

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has won the Innovation in Governance and Proxy Voting Award at this year's Global Custodian Leaders in Custody Awards, a globally recognised ceremony acknowledging the achievements of the securities services industry. The award recognises Broadridge's success in leveraging technology to transform global proxy voting, corporate governance and shareholder disclosure on a global scale.

"We're pleased to honour Broadridge with an Innovation Award for extending corporate governance through proxy voting and disclosure, recognising the multiple new services introduced globally," said Jonathan Watkins, Managing Editor of Global Custodian. "Some of these unique services have improved market voting deadlines, extended voting windows by up to three days and lowered overall costs to custodians. Broadridge has been a consistent innovator in this area of advancing corporate governance, and while this award recognises the organisation's achievements over the past 12 months, we also noted this continued level of excellence in recent years."

Broadridge's Global Proxy and SRD II solution suite continues to expand through substantial investments in platform innovation, global infrastructure and extended local market digital connectivity to support higher standards of governance, transparency and investor stewardship. Adding to its existing market-leading voting and investment communication solutions, that provide 100% service and market coverage, in the past 12 months Broadridge has also extended its local sub custody offering, encompassing "golden copy" event sourcing and vote execution service to 20 of the world's largest markets, with more to follow in 2022 and 2023.

"We are delighted to be recognised for our role in transforming and accelerating global corporate governance standards for the benefit of all participants throughout the investment communications lifecycle," said Demi Derem, general manager of International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. "Broadridge has long advocated and championed industry change and invested heavily to enable more efficient, innovative, and market-leading technological solutions, all designed to increase shareholder democracy and continually drive the market forward."

Pandiri named Global Custodian Legend

Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International, has also been named a Global Custodian Legend in the publication's Hall of Fame. The award honours individual standout achievements that have shaped the securities services industry of today. Samir's experience and global outlook, coupled with his deep technology and operations expertise, places him at the forefront of innovation and extraordinary changes in the industry.

"To have Broadridge's continued commitment to global proxy services validated and recognised by a leading publication in the international securities services space is fantastic," said Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International. "I am proud to sit beside the august industry legends in Global Custodian's Hall of Fame – it's a huge honour."

