FREEPORT VILLAGE STATION ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NEWLY-EXPANDED LINDT CHOCOLATE & A NEW LINDT CHOCOLATE BAR

FREEPORT, Maine, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Freeport Associates announced today that Lindt Chocolate will more than double the size of their store at Freeport Village Station, and offer new counter service at the Lindt Chocolate Bar, where you can taste a delicious traditional Lindt hot chocolate and a wide choice of hot or cold drinks.

You can also enjoy new Lindt Crema Gelata, the exquisite blending of expertly crafted, premium chocolate and cool creamy ice cream, with delicious toppings and creative decorations. Coffee drinks are also available topped with Lindt's world famous chocolate, to eat-in or take away.

"The much larger Lindt Chocolate Store and Lindt Chocolate Bar will be the best place to experience the unique passion and distinctiveness of premium chocolate, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845," stated Alfred R. Yebba, of Berenson Freeport Associates, owners of Freeport Village Station.

The Lindt Chocolate Store features an array of delicious Lindt Chocolate offerings not found anywhere else, including an extraordinary assortment of over 20 LINDOR Truffle recipes, seasonal varieties, create-your-own gifts, chocolate bars, exclusive European Specialties and boxed chocolates. At Lindt Chocolate Stores, guests are treated to a premium free chocolate sample and shopping assistance by expert Lindt Chocolate Advisors.

The newly-expanded Lindt Chocolate Store and Lindt Chocolate Bar are expected to open in Summer 2022, joining the exciting mix of global outlet brands at Freeport Village Station, including: L.L. Bean Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, Carter's, Oshkosh B'Gosh, Famous Footwear Outlet, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Francesca's, Oakley Vault, Talbots Outlet, Coach Outlet, sunglass hut, Claire's, AT&T, The Kitchen Store Outlet, Skechers (Coming Soon), and Freeport Market - a local makers market featuring high quality, unique goods from emerging & established makers.

For more information, please visit: onefreeportvillagestation.com.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

With more than 170 years of history and Swiss tradition, Lindt & Sprüngli is a global leader in the premium chocolate category, offering high quality products in more than 120 countries. Lindt & Sprüngli operates 12 production facilities in Europe and the United States and employs more than 14,000 worldwide. Lindt Chocolate USA operates more than 36 retail stores in the U.S. and maintains wide distribution through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

