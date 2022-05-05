Monster Energy Participates in Walmart's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

Monster Energy teams up with Walmart and Feeding America® to raise funds for local food banks

CORONA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy joins Walmart for its Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign raising funds for local Feeding America® member food banks around the country. From now until May 15, Monster Energy has committed to donating $0.10 for every participating item sold in all Walmart locations in the United States.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9008354-monster-energy-walmart-fight-hunger/

"Monster Energy has a responsibility to support our local communities, and we are thrilled to accomplish this mission together with Walmart," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "This will be our third year participating in this campaign, and we hope to exceed our previous donations through new product offerings."

As a third-year supplier partner, Monster Energy has donated over $135,000 to local food banks through this campaign and Monster plans on adding at least another $70,000 this year with the inclusion of Monster Energy 12-packs and Java Monster 6-packs.

McHugh adds, "With seven different participating products, we are confident that there is an option for everyone to not only support our fight against hunger, but help people live healthier lifestyles with access to nutritious food."

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has provided more than 1.5 billion meals* for local food banks around the country since its inception in 2014. Fighting hunger means more than just providing a meal. It's about showing up in communities to support our neighbors in a way that makes a difference.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.Walmart.com/FightHunger. For more information about Monster Energy, visit www.monsterenergy.com and follow Monster Energy on Twitch, YouTube , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

