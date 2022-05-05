REALTY ONE GROUP LANDS 16 FRANCHISES ON THE T3 SIXTY MEGA 1000 LIST OF THE NATION'S LARGEST BROKERAGES BY SALES VOLUME

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sixteen franchises that have been named to T3 Sixty's 2022 Mega 1000 ranking of the nation's largest brokerages by sales volume.

"These high-performing, high-octane franchise owners are role models for our now global network, not just in growing volume, transaction and real estate professional count," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "But they're living our COOLTURE, have embodied the vision of our organization and are proving how we make real estate professionals more successful, faster."

Three Realty ONE Group franchises made their debut on the Mega 1000 list this year while every other franchise improved their placement from last year, some jumping up more than 200 to 300 places. The company also just released its record-breaking first quarter 2022 numbers, having grown its network of real estate professionals to more than 18,000 while overall volume was up to $10.4 million in the first three months of the year, a 20% increase over last year's first quarter.

Here is the list of Realty ONE Group franchises, by volume, on the Mega 1000:

Realty ONE Group West – No. 91

Realty ONE Group Complete – No. 148

Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert – No. 183

Realty ONE Group Signature – No. 460

Realty ONE Group Dockside – No. 476

Realty ONE Group Edge – No. 515

Realty ONE Group Infinity – No. 564

Realty ONE Group Premier – No.625

Realty ONE Group Music City – No. 694

Realty ONE Group Future – No. 711

Realty ONE Group Coastal – No. 781

Realty ONE Group Empire – No. 854

Realty ONE Group Eminence – No. 905

Realty ONE Group Prestige – No. 908

Realty ONE Group Southwest – No. 929

Realty ONE Group Impact – No. 933

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

