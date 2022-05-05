"THAT'S MY EASTERSEALS" AWARENESS CAMPAIGN PREMIERES

Easterseals employs inclusive cast and crew led by people with disabilities

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals DC MD VA, one of our region's leading nonprofit providers of services and advocacy for people with disabilities and their families, has launched its "That's My Easterseals" PSA campaign, a video series created by, directed by, and starring actors, influencers, and activists with disabilities.

Alongside strong advocates like Wes Hamilton, Easterseals is paving the way for better access to quality healthcare options for people with disabilities, the world's largest minority population. (PRNewswire)

"Far too often, disability is missing from the daily content we consume," said actor and disability inclusion champion, Nicole Lynn Evans, who makes her directorial debut through the PSA series. "The campaign is designed to shift people's perceptions, give voice to some 61 million Americans with disabilities, and showcase the disability community as the talented, resilient problem solvers that we are."

Authentically told from multiple perspectives, the series speaks to how Easterseals is enriching education, enhancing health, expanding employment, and elevating community for people with disabilities. The campaign also challenges people to increase their own understanding of disability issues and take action to create a more inclusive world.

"Our hope is to further promote disability awareness in our region and spread our message of full equity, inclusion, and access," said Jon Horowitch, President & CEO of Easterseals DC MD VA. "'That's My Easterseals' gives us the opportunity to reach a wide audience with a timely, critical message and realistic path forward to achieve full inclusion."

Each of the five broadcast and digital spots (60, 30, 15 seconds) stars an actor or influencer with a disability, and collectively, they represent diverse backgrounds and experiences: Jamie Brewer (actor, American Horror Story), Sofiya Cheyenne (actor, Loudermilk), Wesley Hamilton (activist and influencer), Danny J. Gomez (actor, New Amsterdam) and Nicole Lynn Evans (actor, Superstore, Special). People with disabilities also made up more than 70 percent of the production team.

"That's My Easterseals" can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/EasterSealsDCMDVA/videos. To access clips for broadcast, please contact the Easterseals DC MC VA Communications Department.

Easterseals DC MD VA – Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through direct and life-changing disability and community services. Since 1945, Easterseals DC MD VA has worked tirelessly to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment. And we won't rest until each one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Join us: www.eseal.org.

Contact: Paula Moore, Vice President,

Communications & Marketing, pmoore@eseal.org

As a working mother, and a person with disability herself, Sofiya Cheyenne knows firsthand the importance of the variety of services Easterseals provides, helping make sure every child with a disability to rise by getting their access needs met. (PRNewswire)

Easterseals knows that our communities are full of passionate, strong and powerful people –people like Jamie Brewer. As talented professionals, we have much to offer, all it takes is a commitment to inclusion to show our talent. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easterseals DC MD VA