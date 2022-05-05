Toyota Material Handling, Cornell Engineering Announce Partnership on Innovative Forklift Learning Studio

Partnership Aims to Fundamentally Change the Learning Experience by Connecting Theory and Application

ITHACA, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Material Handling (TMH) and Cornell University's College of Engineering have announced a unique partnership dedicated to the development of an innovative learning studio that incorporates Toyota equipment to elevate immersive engineering education to an entirely new level.

Pictured (L-R): Brian Kirby, Professor, Sibley School of Mechanical, Aerospace Engineering (MAE); David Putnam, Cornell Engineering (CE) Assoc. Dean; Yong Joo, CE Sr. Assoc. Dean; Brett Wood, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America; Dave Schneckenburger, CEO, Thompson & Johnson Equipment Co.; Mark Faiman, TMH Product Planning Mgr; Grace Xing, CE Assoc. Dean; Matt Ulinski, MAE Program Dir.; Perrine Pepiot, MAE Dir., Graduate Studies; David Erickson, MAE S.C. Thomas Sze Dir. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the future of this partnership and the impact it will have on the next generation of engineers."

The Forklift Learning Studio will be built and developed during the summer with a goal of officially launching it to Cornell engineering students at the start of the fall semester in August.

Toyota and faculty from Cornell Engineering's Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE) began discussing this partnership late last year as a way to revolutionize the way engineering students learn by finding a more optimal balance between lecture and lab sessions.

"Our students enjoy theory, but they are motivated by action – building and testing. They respond best to seeing engineering systems first and having the system motivate the theory they learn," said David Erickson, the S.C. Thomas Sze Director of MAE. "The educational opportunity Toyota is enabling us to bring to life will fundamentally change the student experience by allowing them to see how each area of engineering connects to a larger system – in this case, a forklift. We believe this will provide students a uniquely engaging learning environment."

Erickson intends for this to be the first of multiple learning studios. Each one will be designed to unify multiple courses and link students across classes and skill levels as they engage in work with real-world applications. They will each incorporate a fully functional system – like a forklift – so that students can use it to perform experiments and model problems that connect to lessons from other classes.

Toyota proposed that forklifts would be a perfect fit for such a learning studio and offered to donate the equipment and branding work necessary to bring the idea to life. Forklifts encompass all aspects of a mechanical engineering curriculum – they use internal combustion engines (thermofluids), bear weight (structural mechanics), and their use depends on dynamic stability (dynamics and controls).

This innovative learning space will provide students with opportunities to discover new principles and to build bridges between courses and to their future careers.

"We are excited about the future of this partnership and the impact it will have on the next generation of engineers," said Brett Wood, President & CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America and a Cornell graduate. "As a former engineering student, I would have loved the opportunity to learn in such a hands-on way that connects the classroom to the real world. Young people often wonder how they'll use certain theories in their professional lives because it's often difficult to connect the dots. In our Forklift Learning Studio, all of the 'dots' will exist in the same space as the finished product. This connects perfectly to our Toyota culture of continuous improvement by giving Cornell Engineering students a place for continuous learning."

In addition to modernizing the way students learn, the mutually beneficial partnership will expose them to new products and industries where they could build successful careers. The forklift industry is an essential part of the nation's supply chain, and it is coming off a record year in 2021 with 334,000 units sold in North America. The industry contributes more than $26 billion to the United States' annual GDP and offers wide-ranging opportunities for engineers – including in automation.

"When you think about it, forklifts are incredibly important to the world we live in. Everything that we buy at the grocery store, every package that ends up at our front door was touched by material handling equipment at some point in the process," said Brian Kirby, the Meinig Family Professor of Engineering at Cornell's MAE. "If we can't move goods and materials, it has a domino effect on all kinds of things in industry, the economy, and ultimately our society. The opportunity to expose our students to such an important industry while also revolutionizing the way they learn is a win-win on every level."

Learn more about Toyota Material Handling, the products they offer, and the industry they represent at ToyotaForklift.com.

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota's commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.

LOGO - TMH / Cornell Engineering (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Material Handling