National Nurses Week: Assisted Living Locators Offers Discount Franchise Opportunity To Encourage, Honor Aspiring Nurse Entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Nurses Week, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, is offering nurses a 10% discount on their initial franchise fee to encourage and honor aspiring nurse entrepreneurs.

"The chaos of COVID-19 has resulted in many nurses considering leaving their jobs due to burnout, overwork, and high-stress levels," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Opening your own business and relying on your skills as a nurse, can be a new opportunity. If you're an aspiring nurse entrepreneur, we encourage you to consider franchising."

She added that the Assisted Living Locators franchise system enables nurses to branch out from a traditional hospital role to be their own boss, make their own hours, and have unlimited earning potential, all while making a positive impact on seniors in their community.

"We have many nurse franchisees that have made the transition and now have thriving, growing businesses," said Olea.

Assisted Living Locators Arizona franchisee Lori Sears is a Registered Nurse in the senior healthcare industry helping families for more than 15 years in her community. "My knowledge as a nurse gives my clients the trust and confidence that I'm providing the right care solution," said Sears.

Patricia Russell, Assisted Living Locators Washington D.C. franchisee, has 25 years' experience as a long-term care nursing administrator before joining the company. "With my nursing experience and this franchise opportunity, I have helped many seniors and their families transition back into the community living with dignity and a better quality of life," said Russell.

Assisted Living Locators is a nurse-friendly franchisor with an affordable, low-cost investment and a comprehensive training and mentorship platform, according to Olea. With 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, the company is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® and the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies.

Olea stated that her company is addressing the needs of a soaring aging population. She noted that every day until 2030, 10,000 Baby Boomers will turn 65 and seven out of ten of them will require long-term care services and support, making it a growing industry sector.

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchising, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

