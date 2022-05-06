Skanska divests the office building Nowy Rynek D in Poznan, Poland, for EUR 121M, about SEK 1.3 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the office building Nowy Rynek D in Poznan, Poland, to Eastnine for EUR 121 M, about SEK 1.3 billion. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the second quarter 2022. The transfer of the property will take place immediately.

The D building is part of Skanska's Nowy Rynek office complex and has a leasable area of around 39,000 square meters, of which 96 percent of the office and retail space is leased. The anchor tenant is Allegro, the largest e-commerce platform of European origin. Office space have also been leased, among others, by tenants with strong, global brands like Rockwool and Arvato.

The building has received the WELL Health & Safety and Building without Barriers certifications and is the first investment in Poznan applying for a WELL Core & Shell certificate. It is also expected to obtain a LEED Core & Shell certificate. The construction was completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Nowy Rynek is a mixed-use project located in the central business district in Poznan. Once fully completed, it will offer approximately 100,000 square meters of useable space in five buildings. Nowy Rynek is Skanska's third commercial development in Poznan. While the investment includes a number of innovative solutions, it also aligns with the tradition and character of its location.

