Transamerica Expands Employee Benefits Suite with Integrated Disability Insurance and Absence Management Solution

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces the addition of a full-service absence management solution for employers. The new service simplifies disability and absence administration, reducing the administrative burden for human resources staff.

"We are excited to introduce this new critical service to our employer clients," said John Stanley, Senior Managing Director of Workplace Employee Benefits at Transamerica. "When employees go on leave, employers want to help them be healthy and productive when they return to work while keeping their organization fully compliant with federal and state leave policies. Managing absences can take time and consume HR resources. Our new integrated absence management solution helps employers operate effectively and efficiently to meet their objectives."

According to the Social Security Administration, one in four of today's 20-year-old workers will become disabled at some point in their careers before reaching full retirement age.

Transamerica's integrated absence management service provides everything needed to offer a best-in-class experience—including a single contact to manage short-term disability, Federal Medical Leave Act (FMLA) administration, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) leave administration, and paid or unpaid company absence. Transamerica's best-in-class absence technology supports employees and human resources staff throughout the claim process, including:

Dedicated case specialist for absence and short-term disability;

Compliance and administration support;

Automatic recognition of applicable leave types;

Real-time online reporting with integrated data;

24/7 claims intake;

Sophisticated ADA and Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act, as well as Stay-at-Work capabilities;

Automated text notifications; and

Real-time medical certification status.

Transamerica's disability insurance offers a highly flexible plan design, allowing employers to keep their current structure or start fresh with an updated plan. Disability insurance is offered as employer-paid with employee buy-up or voluntary options. Features also include:

Return-to-work accommodation assistance;

Rehabilitation planning, oversight, and job placement services;

Transamerica's commitment to prompt and accurate benefit payments;

Physicians and medical consultants who collaborate with the treating physician; and

Vocational rehabilitation counselors focused on return-to-work referrals.

Transamerica's integrated absence management service is available with Transamerica short- and long-term disability insurance policies. A dedicated case specialist will handle all the paperwork, including claim reviews, determination, management, and back-to-work or long-term disability transitions.

"Employees facing a life event that causes them to miss work already have enough on their mind," said Mr. Stanley. "That is why Transamerica is providing a dedicated case specialist to guide them through what could be a confusing and time-consuming claims process. We are here to help ease the burden for both employees and their employers."

