Cynalytica Will Be Presenting Why Level 0/1 Serial Communications Monitoring is a First to Digital Transformation at Siemens Realize LIVE Americas 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynalytica Inc., a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions for Industrial Control Systems (ICS), today announced that Richard Robinson, CEO & Founder, will be presenting at SIEMENS Realize LIVE Americas 2022, taking place on May 9-12 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cynalytica, Inc. combines a diverse set of industry expertise with decades of applied research and development experience to deliver pioneering cybersecurity and machine analytics technologies that help protect critical national infrastructure, securely enable Industry 4.0 and help industries accelerate their digital transformation objectives. (PRNewsfoto/Cynalytica Inc) (PRNewswire)

Richard will be presenting "Why Level 0/1 serial communications monitoring is a first step to digital transformation" in room Breakers G, Tuesday May 10th 2022 at 10:00am – 10:45am PDT. The session will also be broadcasted for free for those attending virtually. He will be talking about industrial control systems (ICS) and how level 0/1 serial communications monitoring isn't just about network security, but also about utilizing the data as a "first step" to digital transformation. Whilst operational technology (OT) environments are increasingly adapting data-centric strategies, there is a lack of emphasis placed on capturing real-time data from legacy cyber-physical systems. It comes as no surprise that many organizations cannot derive accurate insights, solve problems, and make improvements to their operations as they are failing to collect reliable data from the outset.

"There has been an escalation in intelligence alerts indicating that APT actors have developed custom-made tools for targeting ICS/SCADA devices enabling them to scan for and compromise devices once they have established initial access to the operational technology (OT) network. We have repeatedly seen adversaries breach corporate networks and maintain capabilities undetected for extended periods of time", says Richard Robinson CEO at Cynalytica. "In response, US Government Agencies have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) recommending that ICS/SCADA operators leverage a continuous OT monitoring solution to alert on malicious indicators and behaviors, watching internal systems and communications for known hostile actions and lateral movement. We are broadening our talk to reflect the cyber-physical elements of digital transformation efforts."

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica, Inc. develops sensor & software machine learning analytics platforms that provide fully passive, fail-safe monitoring and analysis of physical layer communications in Industrial Control Systems (ICS/SCADA). Giving control system operators the ability to securely provide visibility and unique situational awareness to high-risk, high-impact cyber-physical assets such as Energy Systems, Water/Wastewater Treatment Facilities, Manufacturing, Nuclear Power, Defense Systems and Building Facilities.

