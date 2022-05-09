InventHelp Inventor Develops New Device for Capturing Selfies & Videos (DAL-128)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient and creative device for taking selfies and recording videos for social media and other platforms," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the DREAMZ MIRROR. My design could enhance the appearance and quality of the images/videos and it could provide added fun for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to take and share full-length selfie photos and videos. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a smartphone or other device to capture photos. As a result, it can be used to capture various poses or while dancing, singing, etc. and it provides added fun, entertainment and creativity. The invention features a unique and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

