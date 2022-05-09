Sage Path Acquires Al Lindquist Financial

Rounds out a holistic approach to financial services.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Path Financial Advisors is happy to announce the recent acquisition of Al Lindquist Financial. The acquisition and added resources enhance our ability to provide financial guidance, tax planning, retirement planning, and trust services for our clients.

"We are excited for this step forward in our vision to provide all of our clients a clear, successful journey through their financial world," says Jason Fuchs, Managing Director, Sage Path Financial Advisors. "The need for personalized, innovative, and intuitive financial planning has never been greater. Sage Path is ideally positioned to meet that demand and continue to cover our client's financial needs, from professional life to retirement, and create the legacy they envision beyond retirement. We are looking forward to our next chapter as a family-owned financial advisory firm."

Benefits of the acquisition include:

Strengthen Sage Path's operations, expanding service area to 15 additional states (26 total)

Many decades of experience in financial planning and investing

An abundant network of key, professional relationships

Added flexibility and suite of financial products and services

About Sage Path Financial Advisors Your objectives are the heart of our business. We believe in providing advice and guidance to help maximize all elements of your financial life, whenever and however you need it. Sage stands for wisdom through reflection and experience, deep sincerity, formal, and prudent. Your financial journey can be challenging - life is full of noise and distractions that can prevent you from succeeding financially. So allow us to create a path for a successful journey through your financial world.

About Al Lindquist Financial: Al Lindquist Financial has offered investment planning for over 35 years. The firm concentrated on using mutual funds to keep investing simple and easy to understand for clients. In addition, Al's background as a teacher provided him with the tools to be a financial educator for his clients.

