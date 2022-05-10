McCormick Recognizes 2022 Unsung Heroes During Virtual Event; Awards $105,000 in Total Scholarships

Two $40,000 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarships Awarded to Maria Uben of Reginald F. Lewis High School and Wesley Beckett of Owings Mills High School

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced Maria Uben and Wesley Beckett as the 87th and 88th recipients of the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, worth $40,000 over four years.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People. To date, the company has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.

Keynote speaker, Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, addressed the student-athletes. "As you embark on whatever that next step might be, remember your purpose was never just about playing the sport. It was about the person who played, with or without the game. You're still competitive, gritty, a leader, a follower, coachable, and determined. You're all of these amazing things that brought you to where you are now," said Garrick.

DJ Kopec provided musical entertainment and sports radio personality, Scott Garceau, of Orioles TV and radio broadcaster, served as the emcee for the 30th consecutive year. The Varsity Sports Network also interviewed the student-athletes afterward.

Ms. Uben and Mr. Beckett were chosen from 98 Baltimore-area student-athletes recognized as Unsung Heroes this year.

Ms. Uben, a member of the women's volleyball team at Reginald F. Lewis High School, showcases her selflessness on the volleyball court. When the team needed a middle blocker and setter, she stepped in without hesitation or prior experience to benefit the team. When presented with challenges, Ms. Uben consistently puts in extra effort to master any new skill to make the team better. Ms. Uben is known for being the team's cheerleader, often writing letters of encouragement to her teammates, despite having English as a second language. In the words of her coach, "she is the ideal teammate when it comes to unselfish team play." She is a true unsung hero.

Mr. Beckett, a member of the men's football team at Owings Mills High School, makes sacrifices for the team on and off of the football field. During the pandemic, when the team was down an offensive lineman, this young man volunteered to play because he knew it was the best thing for the team, despite his desire to play running back. Described by his coach as "the ultimate teammate and student-athlete since he stepped on the campus four years ago," when a freshman teammate was having difficulty transitioning into the football program, Mr. Beckett guided him through drills and gave academic advice to ensure his teammate's success. He is the definition of an unsung hero.

Four other students were recognized with additional scholarships at this year's Unsung Heroes event. Evelyn Mirabile of Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts and Ragland Powell of St. Mary's High School each received $7,500 scholarships. Caroline Godine of McDonogh School and Alex Mink of The John Carroll School each received $5,000 scholarships. Congratulations to all of our 2022 Unsung Heroes!

McCormick's Unsung Heroes program was founded by the late Charles Perry McCormick, Sr. in 1940. The mission of the program is to recognize athletes for unselfish team play and highlight the efforts of those who contribute to the success of their teams without acclaim.

