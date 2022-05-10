Milliman's Jennifer Gerstorff appointed to Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC)

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is excited to share that Jennifer L. Gerstorff, FSA MAAA, has been appointed to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC), a non-partisan legislative branch agency that advises Congress on issues affecting Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program.

Ms. Gerstorff is a principal and consulting actuary of Milliman. She joined the firm in 2006 and has spent her career consulting to state Medicaid agencies, Medicaid managed care organizations, and safety net healthcare providers, in nearly half of U.S. states and territories. In addition to her consulting work, she has actively volunteered with the Society of Actuaries (SOA) and American Academy of Actuaries (AAA), having served as a member of the SOA Health Section Council, leader of the SOA's Medicaid public interest group, and as a member of the AAA's Medicaid and health equity workgroups.

"We are very excited to recognize Jenny's appointment to MACPAC," said Thomas D. Snook, Milliman's Global Health Practice Director. "Programs like Medicaid and CHIP form the bedrock of America's healthcare safety net. Jenny's broad experience working with key stakeholders, including serving as consulting actuary for several state Medicaid agencies and collaborating with providers and managed care plans, positions her as a credible voice to advise decisionmakers about the future of these important programs."

Ms. Gerstorff is a fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. She received her Bachelor's degree (summa cum laude) in Applied Mathematics from Columbus State University.

