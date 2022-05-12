Taber Innovation Group Secures Canadian Patent for First Responder Location and Monitoring System

Company's intellectual property protection includes granted or pending patents in U.S., Europe

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taber Innovation Group ( taberinnovations.com ), a leader in in-line individual geolocation technology for firefighters and other first responders, has been granted a Canadian patent (No. 3107547) for its Personnel (First Responder) Location and Monitoring System.

Tabor Innovations Group (PRNewswire)

"The safety of first responders in hazardous environments is our top priority. That includes underground structures where traditional communication tools are ineffective," said Taber Innovation Group President Phil Taber. "The patents we've been granted or applied for in Canada, the U.S. and Europe will protect our intellectual property. In doing so, they will enable us to continue developing rugged, nonobstructive, wearable geolocation and monitoring solutions for the brave men and women who deserve the most advanced and reliable technology available."

Taber Innovation Group was assisted by Colorado intellectual property law firm Martensen IP Law in obtaining the Canadian Patent. The firm previously helped the company secure U.S. Patent 11054529, which validated its unique approach to locating first responders in challenging conditions. Taber Innovation Group also has an exclusive license of U.S. Patent 9699621 with ResponderX, Inc.

About Taber Innovation Group

Since 2015, Taber Innovation Group LLC (TIG), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has been at the industry forefront of researching and developing the next generation of firefighting and first responder accountability hardware, Over-Watch Locator™ (OWL™), stemming from its internationally patented Location-Enhanced Accountability of Personnel™ (LEAP™) technology stack.

About Martensen IP Law

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com .

Contact:

Phil Taber

866-861-5327

info@taberinnovations.com

