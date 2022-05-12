VISTA OUTDOOR PARTICIPATING IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

ANOKA, Minn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, will be participating in the following investor conferences in May and June.

Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit in New York – May 24

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York – June 8

Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Mass. – June 21

To attend sessions with Vista Outdoor at these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on our investor relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

Vista Outdoor also recently announced it will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts. The event will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the New York Stock Exchange, with the presentation portion of the event running from 10 a.m. (EDT) to 11:30 a.m. (EDT). Attendees must pre-register for the webcast by following this link and completing the registration form.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

