Martin Baughman Trial Lawyers Honored as National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyers Finalists

National award based on 2021 work in mass tort litigation

DALLAS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers at Dallas-based Martin Baughman law firm have been named 2022 finalists for the National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyers honors for mass tort litigation based on the firm's string of jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of individuals injured by defective medical devices.

Led by firm founders Ben Martin and Laura Baughman, Martin Baughman trial teams set a blistering pace of trials in 2021, securing four separate medical device defect verdicts in a nine-week period between May and July 2021 on behalf of individuals injured by defective IVC blood clot filters.

The rapid-fire series of trials took them to federal courtrooms in Dallas (twice); Portland, Oregon; and Madison, Wisconsin. The verdicts with combined damages of more than $7 million breathed new life into litigation prospects for hundreds of victims of IVC filter injuries.

"We have built an incredible team, and their tireless work really shined during an unprecedented trial schedule during Covid," said Ms. Baughman.

The firm also secured significant confidential settlements in 2021 in other medical device and medical malpractice cases.

"It's a tremendous honor to stand up for individuals who have been hurt by dangerous products and obtain justice for them," said Mr. Martin. "And to have our hard work recognized by the NLJ is particularly rewarding."

Their work in 2021 builds upon careers spent as national leaders in multidistrict litigation, mass torts and personal injury litigation, including a long history of significant verdicts and settlements in litigation including medical device, toxic torts and a range of other disputes. In 2019, Mr. Martin and Ms.Baughman were co-counsel in a bellwether MDL trial related to Cook Medical's IVC filter. The $3 million verdict marked the first ever design defect finding by a jury in an IVC filter case.

Elite Trial Lawyers finalists were selected in 25 categories from hundreds of submissions, and Martin Baughman was one of only five firms singled out for mass tort litigation. The honorees will be announced at the Elite Trial Lawyers award ceremony in New York on July 14.

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence. Visit martinbaughman.com .

Robert Tharp

214-420-6011

Robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Martin Baughman