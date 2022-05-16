ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEGAL TEAM WITH TWO NEW SENIOR HIRES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than $541 billion in assets under management*, today announced new senior hires on its legal team.

Chris Rohrbacher joins Allspring as Deputy General Counsel, reporting to Kate McKinley, Chief Legal Officer. Chris leads the teams that provide legal support to Allspring's U.S.-registered and private funds, registered investment advisers and broker-dealer, institutional distribution channels, and fund boards. Chris joins from Nuveen, LLC, where he most recently served as managing associate general counsel and was responsible for leading a team of attorneys and paralegals supporting all aspects of the fund business. Before that, Chris worked as an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom LLP.

Heather White joins Allspring as Global Human Resources and Employment Senior Counsel, reporting to Kate McKinley. Heather is responsible for advising on Allspring's legal HR matters, with respect to employment, compensation, and benefits. She joins from TIAA, where she served as associate general counsel responsible for managing employment litigation and advising various lines of business on employment, compliance, and regulatory matters. Prior to that, Heather was a partner at Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP.

These additions to our Legal team organizational structure, in partnership with our Risk, Compliance, and Audit functions all reporting up to our chief legal officer, are designed to help Allspring continue our journey toward building a world-class, independent global asset management firm.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Chris and Heather to our team. Both bring a wealth of legal experience and expertise to Allspring. By providing Allspring with industry-leading legal guidance across our global footprint, we enable Allspring to elevate investing to be worth more with each decision we make," stated Kate McKinley, Chief Legal Officer at Allspring.

To learn more about Allspring and our mission to elevate investing, please visit

www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than $541 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These companies include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Associated with Allspring is Galliard Capital Management, LLC (an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company).

*As of 31 March 2022, AUM includes $91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

Media contacts:

MELISSA MURPHY

+1-804-396-6440

melissa.murphy@allspring-global.com

BRADLEY STEINER

+1-332-910-7873

bradley.steiner@allspring-global.com

PAR-0522-00624

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content:

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments