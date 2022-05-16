Cognata and Hancom MDS sign a key partnership agreement to accelerate ADAS and AV simulation adoption in the Korean Market

Cognata's Simulation Platform to join the exclusive portfolio of Hancom MDS to become its premier solution for ADAS/AV prospects in South Korea

REHOVOT, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata, Ltd., announced today the integration of Cognata's simulation authoring software into Hancom's advanced portfolio, to further accelerate AV and ADAS simulation adoption into the progressive Korean market. Cognata's extensive simulation platform solution is designed to test, train and validate perception and control challenges autonomous functions from all vertical markets - from Urban uses, warehouse robots, agriculture machinery, defense, construction, and more.

Over the past 20 years, Hancom MDS has positioned itself as a leader in embedded solutions for the Korean automotive landscape. In a mission to revolutionize our lives with Smart Cars and Cloud computing, Hancom MDS is always looking for a convergence solution that connects technologies in various fields and brings them together.

Along with Hancom MDS's extensive experience in the embedded solution segment, Cognata will be able to dramatically extend its reach and expand its offering to provide significant value to the Korean automotive landscape, on a nationwide scale.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market was valued at USD 36.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 92.09 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of over 16.70% during the forecast period 2022-2027. South Korea is considered among the fastest-growing regions in the global ADAS market.*

"We recognize the Korean automotive market as one of the fastest adopting regions for ADAS and autonomous solutions both from a regulatory point of view and a technology perspective", says Danny Atsmon, CEO & Founder of Cognata. "We feel fortunate to be able to serve as an integral player in the ADAS & AV market and partnering with Hancom MDS in Korea will allow us to bring our cutting edge simulation technology to the hands of the most advanced OEMs in the world."

Lee Changyoul, CEO of Hancom MDS, said, "Along with Cognata's cutting-edge simulation software platform combined with Hancom MDS's professional total solutions, Hancom MDS is planning to collaborate with Cognata to enable customers to test and thoroughly validate ADAS and AV functions safely".

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading global supplier of large-scale automotive simulation for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle markets. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, Cognata's end-to-end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle, from training to testing to deployment. For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com .

About Hancom MDS

Hancom MDS, the leader in embedded solutions in Korea, has been focusing on the embedded solutions industry for more than 20 years, having served over 1,500 clients, including Samsung, LG, Hyundai, and SK. They provide customers with global cutting-edge embedded solutions and aim to help customers reduce time-to-market while improving quality by providing the most effective total solutions for embedded industries, such as automotive, defense/aerospace, mobile, digital device, etc. With its accumulated experience and technical capabilities, Hancom MDS has been expanding the business domain throughout the 4th Industrial Revolution in IoT, Big Data, AI, and Robot.

For more information, visit http://http://eng.mdstec.com/index.asp

