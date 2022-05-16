Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown recognized by Window Fashion VISION

Leading Houston window treatment franchise places in Design & Workroom Competition

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown was recognized by Window Fashion VISION magazine for its excellence in window treatment solutions after placing second in the Curtains and Draperies category of the Design & Workroom Competition.

The VISION Design & Workroom Competition is international in scope and is the only awards program that recognizes the techniques and design talents of members of the window treatment industry.

"Achieving this accomplishment is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication we put into our window treatment solutions," said Shona Bascon, owner of Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown. "Designing and providing window treatments is a passion for me and my husband, Dennis, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with an experience that is both easy and fun."

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners across the United States and Canada while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"We are extremely proud of Shona and Dennis' accomplishment in the VISION Design & Workroom Competition," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Excellence in window treatment solutions is one of our goals across our franchise network. Shona and Dennis are doing a great job representing the Gotcha Covered brand, and I know they will continue providing their customers with excellent window treatment consultative services."

The 2022 VISION Design & Workroom Competition awards were presented during the annual International Window Coverings Expo in April. Awardees will be recognized in upcoming issues of Window Fashion VISION magazine.

"It's so important to recognize the talents and skills of those who contribute a great deal to the window treatment industry," said Sara Fiedelholtz, editor-in-chief of the trade publication Window Fashion VISION. "We are constantly amazed at the creativity of the received industries. The designs and craftsmanship of those working in the window treatment industry are just incredible. Window fashions are an important, but often overlooked, aspect of interior design. It is wonderful that VISION is able to bring attention to both the fashion and function window treatments routinely bring to residential and commercial interiors."

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown, visit www.gotchacovered.com/galleria-uptown/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

