InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Temperature Scanning Guns (RKH-251)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a security gatekeeper to read a temperature scan in bright sunlight," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the SCANNER TOP. My design would ensure that the display screen is visible for safe and efficient checking during the pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to shield the display screen on a temperature scanning gun from the sun. In doing so, it increases the visibility of the screen. It also helps to protect against heat and it can be used outdoors or in other bright light situations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, stores, banks, schools, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp