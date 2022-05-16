Seminole Hard Rock Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for Second Consecutive Year

World-renowned hospitality and entertainment company is once again honored among outstanding U.S. private companies

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is proud to announce Seminole Hard Rock has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams on an annual basis. This is the second consecutive year that Seminole Hard Rock has been named a U.S. Best, following 2021 when it became the first privately-owned gaming company to earn the designation.

The 2022 honorees have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees continue to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Seminole Hard Rock is honored to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company for the second year in a row, a true reflection of our passionate team members who maintain and uphold brand standard excellence across all of our properties, at every level of our business," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "Today more than ever, we believe in bringing to life the mottos we were founded on: Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One. There's nothing more gratifying than seeing these mottos infused in everything we do as a company, and to be recognized for these efforts as one of the top private companies in the country."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program. For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

Seminole Gaming, within the Hard Rock International family, is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is comprised of two Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, and four other Seminole Casinos in Coconut Creek and Hollywood on the Southeast coast, in Immokalee near Naples, and on the Brighton Reservation north of Lake Okeechobee. For more information on Seminole Gaming, please visit www.theseminolecasinos.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

